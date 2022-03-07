Editorial: Helping victims of tragedy

Those of us who haven’t been personally touched by a mass shooting can only imagine the horrors that linger for years, haunting those who were there and survived as well as the loved ones of those who did not.

But one needn’t live through such terror to be empathetic toward those who have and to support proposals that ease the suffering and hurt survivors carry and help them move forward in life.

State legislators this year considered a $10 million budget amendment to create the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund. That good idea was passed over by budget writers but deserves consideration in future discussions.

The fund would help survivors of mass shootings or other mass violence, and the families of victims, deal with long-term physical and mental health needs that insurance doesn’t cover.

Hampton Roads knows all too well how devastating a mass shooting can be. On May 31, 2019, a gunman killed 12 people and wounded four others at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center before he was killed by police. Survivors and relatives of victims were among those who attended a recent meeting of state lawmakers to urge them to approve the fund.

But this isn’t the only Virginia community to experience such tragedy. In 2007, a Virginia Tech student killed 32 classmates and instructors on the Blacksburg campus. Seventeen others were injured before the gunman killed himself. At the time, that massacre was the highest casualty mass shooting, since eclipsed by events in Las Vegas and Orlando.

Who knows how many people might have died in February of this year at Bridgewater College in Virginia’s peaceful Shenandoah Valley if two campus policemen hadn’t gone to investigate reports of a suspicious man on campus? The man who has been charged with murder in the deaths of those campus officers is a former student who has had mental health problems.

Mass shootings get a lot of attention because they affect entire communities and are dramatic, horrific news events. It’s a sad truth that gun violence is so pervasive in the United States today that “ordinary” shooting deaths, when only one or two people die and the violence doesn’t happen at a public place or event, go largely unnoticed except by those directly involved.

The proposed Mass Violence Care Fund for Virginia is a worthy idea that could help those already struggling and those who might be affected by any future mass shootings or other violence.

While creating that fund, let’s not forget that gun violence has terrible, long-lasting effects on many other people caught up in tragedies that don’t make headlines.

In Virginia, as across the United States, we need to step up efforts to prevent gun violence.

We know some of the things we need to do; we just need to devote more energy and resources to the effort. It’s important to bolster our mental health care programs and make them more accessible to anyone who might need help. We need to do more to recognize when someone is in an emotional crisis. Too often, only after someone resorts to violence do people come forward to say they knew there was a problem.

We also need to take practical steps to keep guns out of the hands of those who there is reason to believe might be a danger to themselves or others. Every time there’s another mass shooting, there’s renewed talk about the need for gun control. Once the news moves on to other topics, the gun-control discussion usually fades.

Gun control has become such a politicized issue that it’s difficult to get strong support even for what ought to be seen as common-sense reforms, such as “red-flag” laws temporarily barring people displaying dangerous tendencies from having access to firearms.

Shooting deaths are tragic, whether there’s one victim or many. Let’s help the victims and survivors, certainly. And let’s work to keep others from suffering such needless horrors.