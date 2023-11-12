EDITORIAL: Historic bridge project will shine

Nov. 11—Thumbs up to the finalized plans that will reuse a unique 1873 bridge to build a pedestrian/bike connection between two of Mankato's largest parks.

The Kern Bridge, a historic bowstring arch bridge that is the last of its kind in Minnesota and the longest of its type remaining in America, spent its first 148 years over the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato.

The bridge was almost demolished and sold off as scrap before the state and federal governments decided it was worth saving. The bridge was taken out, disassembled and put in storage several years ago.

A competition was opened up for local governments that wanted to reuse it. In the end, Mankato won out with the idea of using the bridge to connect Sibley Park and Land of Memories Park.

Construction is set to start later next summer with the project completed by the end of 2025. It will be a beautiful, historic addition that will connect the two parks and connect the trails on each side of the river.

Honoring vets

Thumbs up to all the appreciation efforts in the area being shown for local veterans on this Veterans Day.

From free meals and haircuts to well-planned public ceremonies, there is no shortage of events organized to honor those who have served this country.

Mankato-North Mankato's veterans service clubs are hosting a combined service at 12:10 p.m. today at the Vietnam Memorial near Rasmussen Woods. And at 1 p.m., a ceremony takes place at the Blue Earth County Civil War Boy in Blue Memorial in Lincoln Park. And in St. Peter, an 11 a.m. ceremony at the city's Veterans Memorial will include a bell being rung 21 times for a Bells of Peace observance to recognize the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice.

Listening to the sounds of peace is the perfect way to honor the contributions of veterans.

Undermining democracy

Thumbs down to the petulant reaction of Ohio's legislative Republicans to Tuesday's passage of a constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion and an initiated statute legalizing recreational marijuana.

Leaders of the GOP majority — heavily protected by highly gerrymandered districting — immediately said they would repeal the marijuana law. While the constitutional amendment will be more difficult to undermine, by Friday they had floated the notion of forbidding the judiciary from ruling on the constitutionality of future abortion restrictions.

Direct elections are intended to be a check on nonresponsive, or even corrupt, legislatures. Both issues were approved by 57% of the voters; Ohio's Legislature, apparently, has 100% contempt for its constituency's views.

Safe for LGBTQ+

Thumbs up to a small but significant effort at Minnesota State University to make LGBTQ+ students feel safe by the indication of a decal on office doors letting students know they won't be judged.

Zeke Sorenson, director of the LGBTQ Center at MSU, recently conducted a training that discussed with MSU employees LGBTQ safety issues and ways to work with students. After the training, the participants got decals to put on their office doors to help LGBTQ+ students know they won't have to deal with someone judging them.

Sorenson said it was a way to counter some of the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric coming from legislatures like the one he was familiar with coming from Laramie, Wyoming.

He wanted students to know there is another narrative out there about their presence and desires to just live normal lives with the respect other are given.

It's unfortunate, in a way, such measures are needed, but it's clear the hateful political rhetoric is prevalent almost everywhere one goes. Minnesota, unlike so many other states, has declared itself a safe haven for LGBTQ+ students.

Still, the effort is proactive and one the community at large should support.