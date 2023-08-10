EDITORIAL: Honor Joplin police officers

Aug. 10—We second the decision by the Joplin City Council to dedicate three bridges in memory of fallen Joplin police officers.

Members of the City Council on Monday agreed to name the bridges for Cpl. Ben Cooper, Officer Jake Reed and Patrolman Tim Nielson.

The bridge in the 2800 block of South Range Line is to be named for Cooper.

The bridge on Connecticut Avenue that spans Interstate 44 will be named for Nielson.

A bridge on 20th Street, east of Indiana Avenue is to be named for Reed.

Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot last year in the parking lot of the Northpark Crossing shopping center. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, 54, also was shot, but he survived.

Nielson, 26, died Sept. 13, 2004, a month after he was injured in a gas explosion at a house where he answered a call to check on the welfare of a man who lived there. Another officer, Greg Batson, sustained burn injuries but recovered.

We also agree with Mayor Doug Lawson, who said: "This is not enough but it's something to remember these fine officers."

By the way, there have many other officers who were killed while on duty, and all deserve to be honored.

We urge Joplin to consider a separate memorial to all of these officers, maybe downtown outside City Hall, or maybe at the police station or perhaps a new addition to Memorial Hall.

The other officers:

—Lt. Richard Gammill died Sept. 7, 1989, of health complications stemming from gunshot wounds he sustained in a shootout nine years earlier.

—Officer Paul Harlan died Nov. 22, 1979, of injuries resulting from a car crash.

—Officer Robert Clifton was shot and killed Dec. 5, 1967, by an armed robber he had stopped.

—Officer Raymond Endicott died Oct. 7, 1949, of injuries sustained in a police motorcycle crash.

—Chief Kendrick Lloyd was killed in a car crash April 17, 1948.

—Harry McGinnis died April 13, 1933, in a gunbattle with Bonnie and Clyde and some other Barrow gang members who had been hiding out in a garage apartment at 215 W. 34th St. Also killed in the shootout was an officer from another department, Newton County Constable John Wesley Harryman.

—Capt. Alex C. Lachman was shot and killed June 26, 1931, by a person he arrested for auto theft.

—Detective Alex Brown died in a shooting Dec. 18, 1928, by a suspect in a case he was investigating.

—Chief of Detectives Jessie Laster was fatally shot Aug. 23, 1926, by bootleggers.

—Detective William Wolsey died Dec. 8, 1917, of a gunshot fired by a man who tried to rob him.

—Reserve Officer Louis S. Wells was shot an killed June 3, 1916, by a vagrant that he confronted in the Kansas City Southern rail yard.

—Patrolman William Smith was shot to death Nov. 15, 1909, by the husband of a prostitute he had arrested.

—Patrolman Claude Brice died Dec. 31, 1904, after he was shot by a burglar he confronted on Main Street.

—Patrolman John Ledbetter succumbed June 10, 1903, when he was struck in the head with a rock by someone in a mob of drunks.

—Patrolman Theodore C. Leslie died April 14, 1903, when he was shot by a suspect in a rail yard investigation. Police arrested Thomas Gilyard, and a mob broke into the city jail the next day and lynched Gilyard in downtown Joplin.

—Officers Bert Brannon and James Sweeney were both shot to death April 23, 1901, by a group of vagrants they had arrested and were taking to jail.

—Sgt. Daniel Sheehan was the first local officer to be shot and killed. He died July 19, 1885, after being shot by a man he attempted to arrest on a warrant.

Joplin also has lost one police dog killed in the line of duty: K9 Cezar, shot Sept. 11, 2007, by a robbery suspect.