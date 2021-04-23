EDITORIAL: Hopeful signs in Chauvin conviction

Apr. 23—A rare event occurred Tuesday: A police officer was convicted of murder in the death of a suspect. The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is unusual in a number of ways, some of which are good signs for policing and for our country.

Only one other officer ever has been convicted of a police murder in Minnesota. Nationally, there have been only seven murder convictions of police officers for on-duty slayings since 2005, according to Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University and leader of the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Database that tracks police crimes.

Officers are rarely charged for on-duty actions. When they are charged, officers making split-second decisions responding to unpredictable situations are often given the benefit of the doubt under current legal standards. But one of the reasons for the rarity of convictions in slayings by police has been the so-called blue wall of silence — protection of accused officers by other police, including everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators and clamming up if called to testify. In this case, that wall crumbled. That is a welcome development for officer accountability.

Of course, the Floyd killing offers more clarity than most. It wasn't a split-second decision but about nine minutes of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he lay cuffed on the pavement — more a death by slow torture than by swift action under pressure. The event was captured in excruciating detail by bystanders' cellphones and police body cameras.

Other officers began stepping up to call out Chauvin's behavior right away and continued to do so on the stand. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified against Chauvin, as did his trainers, supervisors and fellow officers.

The power and public trust we give law enforcers should be undergirded by a police culture that insists on the highest standards of behavior. Such a standard was demonstrated last year when 14 officers, including Zimmerman, signed an open letter saying Chauvin "failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are."

Victor Sly, a police officer at Missouri Southern State University, reflected such an attitude in response to the verdict Tuesday when he told us, "Cops can't go out and shoot unarmed people. There's no justification for that. If you're scared of unarmed people, you need another profession."

Our society needs police accountability in the use of force, particularly in the slaying of Black men. The killing of Floyd sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reforms in our cities along with demands for state and national legislative action. These efforts are broad, determined and focused, particularly in calls to modify use-of-force standards and to alter qualified immunity for on-duty officers.

Legislative action in Missouri came in a bill to curtail police use of chokeholds moving through the state Legislature. The measure was passed in the state Senate last month and is making its way through the House now.

That bill should become law.