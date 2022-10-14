Editorial: For Illinois attorney general, the clear choice is Kwame Raoul

The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read

Nine sitting or recent members of the Illinois General Assembly have been charged with federal crimes since 2019. State Sen. Emil Jones III is the latest. He faces bribery charges in connection with the state’s notorious red-light camera scandal, and has entered a not guilty plea.

Preceding him are four former Senate Democratic colleagues, Thomas Cullerton, Terry Link, Annazette Collins and Martin Sandoval (who died in 2020); a former GOP state senator, Sam McCann; former House Speaker and Democratic kingmaker Michael Madigan; and onetime Democratic state Reps. Luis Arroyo and Eddie Acevedo.

If nothing else, that list should serve as a sobering reminder that dismantling the culture of corruption staining Illinois politics must be a top priority for prosecutors at every echelon of government. That includes the office of Illinois attorney general.

For years, we have argued candidates running for state attorney general should carve out a bigger role in tackling corruption in Illinois politics. One of Lisa Madigan’s biggest shortcomings when she served as Illinois attorney general from 2003 to 2019 was her unwillingness to pursue public corruption cases, principally because of the conflict posed by her father, Michael Madigan, who wielded enormous clout as House speaker and chief of the Illinois Democratic Party.

When Democrat Kwame Raoul took over as state attorney general in January 2019, we hoped he would chart a different course and assume a larger role in going after corruption. He didn’t. Now, however, he tells us he is working to expand the attorney general’s jurisdiction over public corruption cases.

It will take a change in state law to make that happen, but Raoul says his team has made recommendations to the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform to broaden the AG’s authority over corruption cases, as well as to ramp up the powers of the Legislative Inspector General’s Office. That office is the General Assembly’s watchdog, but lawmakers had weakened the IG’s powers to a point where one-time Inspector General Carol Pope called her office “a paper tiger.”

Raoul’s goal isn’t to usurp the work of federal prosecutors, who have ably gone after a vast array of public officials on corruption charges, most notably Michael Madigan. The point is to augment, collaborate where needed, and more aggressively work to ensure that corruption no longer persists as a defining characteristic of Illinois politics.

Another key task on the shoulders of the state attorney general involves ensuring the Chicago Police Department’s compliance with the consent decree, the 2019 court order that lays out steps the city must take to reform the department in the wake of the 2014 murder of Black teenager Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer. Until Chicago police can show substantive evidence of reform, residents of Black and Latino neighborhoods will continue to harbor deep mistrust of law enforcement, and consequently avoid cooperating with police investigators probing the ceaseless cases of violent crime.

We like the commitment to consent decree implementation that Raoul’s office has shown. When Chicago police Superintendent David Brown fired Robert Boik, CPD’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, we told Chicagoans that Brown’s decision marked a big step backward. Brown was moving members of Boik’s staff to patrol duty, and Boik told Brown the move would set back officer training mandated by the consent decree.

Raoul shares our concerns. “Our concern was that (Boik) seemed committed to moving the process along,” Raoul told us. The fact that Boik’s defense of officer training factored into his termination “was also something we had concern about.” The Chicago Police Department has repeatedly shown that it needs external oversight to ensure it complies with the consent decree, and we’re heartened to see Raoul embrace that role.

In 2021, Raoul responded to the rise in organized retail crime by creating a statewide task force that improved dialogue among law enforcement, retailers, online marketplaces and state’s attorneys to help crack down on organized retail theft rings. Organized theft is estimated to cost retailers across the country as much as $45 billion in annual sales, and entails both the smash-and-grab thefts seen at high-end stores along Michigan Avenue in recent years, as well as sophisticated operations that target merchandise in trucks and railroad cars.

The task force is starting to yield results, including an investigation that led to the discovery of more than $1 million in stolen retail merchandise hidden in storage units, Raoul told us. Indictments stemming from the probe are expected soon, his office said.

Running against Raoul are Schaumburg lawyer Daniel Robin, a Libertarian, and downstate lawyer Thomas DeVore, who defeated Deerfield attorney Steve Kim and former Cook County prosecutor David Shestokas in the Republican primary in June. DeVore, who has the words “freedom” and “liberty” tattooed to his forearms, is best known for pursuing a series of challenges to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic-related executive orders.

What else should Illinoisans know about DeVore? He once griped in a Facebook post about an episode at a basketball game in which students struggled to give him correct change at a concession stand, the Tribune reported last month. In the post, DeVore wrote, “Lord help us with the window lickers, I mean special children.” After the post was widely shared, DeVore filed a libel suit in 2017 against three people, alleging they had falsely accused him of ridiculing children with special needs. DeVore dropped the lawsuit in 2020.

He also sued Pritzker after the governor, responding to a question at a news conference about DeVore’s legal challenges to his pandemic mandates, called DeVore “a grifter.” DeVore dropped the lawsuit in March, as he mounted his primary campaign for attorney general.

DeVore has chosen to not take part in the Tribune’s endorsement process, but that doesn’t really matter. Too often his response to critics is to simply sue them. We find him unqualified for the job.

Raoul pledges to expand the attorney general’s jurisdiction over corruption cases, and Illinoisans should hold him to that pledge. In this important race, he is clearly the best qualified candidate.

Raoul is endorsed.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • James Franklin the second-most overpaid coach in college football?

    James Franklin named one of the most overpaid coaches in college football in 2022.

  • ‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Delivers Passionate Defense of John Fetterman

    Comedy CentralOn The Daily Show Wednesday night, Trevor Noah took on the John Fetterman interview that “has everyone talking” this week. And he made it very clear where he stands on the Democratic Senate candidate’s ability to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania despite still not having fully recovered from his stroke.After playing an extended clip from the NBC News interview, in which Fetterman was open about the need to use a live closed captioning system to read the questions as the report

  • Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say

    Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has vowed to fight a nearly $1 billion defamation verdict against him, but experts say neither bankruptcy nor an appeal of a Connecticut jury’s findings on Wednesday are likely to salvage his personal fortune and media empire. A jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, state court found Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website must pay $965 million to numerous families of the 20 children and six staff members slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy as part of a government plot. The verdict could grow substantially when a judge decides how much to award in punitive damages next month.

  • Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened

    U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982. The Oregon race pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and a strong independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

  • Fetterman Calls Controversy Over NBC Interview ‘Surreal,’ ‘Bizarre’

    “That’s kind of surreal to me, why anybody would want to make that an issue,” the Democratic Senate candidate from Pennsylvania tells Rolling Stone

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI

    The Wisconsin Republican rips the bureau after Democratic rival Mandela Barnes points out the FBI warned him he was being groomed to be a "Russian asset."

  • Supreme Court denies Trump request in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    Trump asked the Supreme Court to jump intro a thorny legal dispute over roughly 100 classified documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago club.

  • The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

    Thursday's disclosure of internal Secret Service communications is not the first time the agency has pulled back the curtain on a president's conduct.

  • Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video

    An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month, and police are looking for the suspect.

  • Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena him

    Former President Trump on Thursday dismissed a House committee’s vote to subpoena him for testimony about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a publicity stunt. “Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the House panel investigating the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 voted…

  • Ban on guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional -U.S. judge

    (Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that the law was not consistent with the United States' "historical tradition of firearm regulation," the new standard laid out by the Supreme Court in its landmark ruling. The decision came in a criminal case charging a man, Randy Price, with illegally possessing a gun with the serial number removed that was found in his car.

  • Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

    Drew Angerer/GettyAs the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or a

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

    The Trump donor Steve Wynn fended off a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to force the casino mogul to disclose alleged past lobbying for China.

  • Aide tells FBI Trump ordered boxes moved at Mar-a-Lago - report

    A former employee of Donald Trump told federal agents the former president asked that boxes of records be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, according to a Washington Post report. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president. The New York Times separately reported on Wednesday that Trump aide Walt Nauta was captured on security camera footage from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach moving boxes out of a storage area at the center of the investigation.

  • Recognizing His Election Loss, Trump Tried To Make A ‘Catastrophic’ National Security Move

    On Nov. 11, 2020, Trump sought to leave a mess for his successor by rushing thousands of troops out of Afghanistan and Somalia before Biden's inauguration.

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • Text messages between Oath Keepers founder and lawyer not protected, U.S. judge rules

    U.S. prosecutors will be allowed to introduce potentially incriminating messages between the leader of the Oath Keepers and the far-right group's general counsel, a judge ruled on Thursday, saying the texts were personal in nature and do not fall under attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors had briefly shown the court a December 2020 message from founder Stewart Rhodes to lawyer Kellye SoRelle before the defense objected last week. Rhodes is one of five Oath Keepers on trial for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.