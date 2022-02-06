EDITORIAL: Judge Tupper, please do right by Rebecca Hogue

Feb. 6—Come Friday, Judge Michael Tupper has an important choice to make in the case of Rebecca Hogue.

Tupper could take the route initially suggested to him by a jury, and sentence Hogue to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He could give her less time, but still act to incarcerate her.

Or he could take the path that's not only more merciful, but recommended by the Department of Corrections: He could give her no prison time, and instead sentence her to time in a residential mental health facility. He could even defer her sentence and offer an alternative that doesn't require her to be incarcerated or committed to a facility.

For the sake of Hogue, the people who love her and the people who want to see a justice system that is not randomly and disproportionately cruel to women, we are asking Tupper to either defer her sentence, or give Hogue the DOC-recommended sentence.

Hogue was found guilty in November of first-degree murder through enabling child abuse. On Jan. 1, 2020, Hogue's son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson died in the care of her then-boyfriend, Christopher Trent, while Hogue was at work overnight. Trent — the only suspect the Norman Police Department was pursuing in Johnson's death — was found dead of suicide on Jan. 4, 2020, in the Wichita Mountain Reserve.

While the District Attorney's office didn't initially pursue a case against Hogue — Trent was already dead — the office eventually pushed for first-degree murder, a charge the lead NPD detective on the case disagreed with. Though Hogue and her loved ones have maintained she didn't know about any abuse against her son, the state charged and convicted her on Oklahoma's "Failure to Protect" law, a statute advocates say disproportionately criminalizes and punishes women.

Hogue's sentencing is Friday, Feb. 11.

When a jury found Hogue guilty in November, jurors recommended life in prison with the possibility of parole. The DOC report, however, recommends that Hogue serve no prison time, and instead do some time in an inpatient mental health facility with supervised probation after her release.

"Hogue does not appear to pose a threat to the community but does appear to pose a threat to the wellbeing of herself," a report from two DOC investigators reads. "If released to the community, Hogue would benefit from parenting classes and residing at a long term mental health treatment program."

The DOC investigators didn't have to recommend a sentence focused on mental health treatment rather than incarceration — they're not acting on behalf of Hogue or her legal team. They're state employees who saw a woman they described as "remorseful" who "appears to be emotionally distraught" and "to be going through grief."

They saw the facts and acted on them. Hogue has now lived two years without her son; she has suffered a tragedy no mother should have to go through that has been compounded by incarceration.

Rebecca Hogue is not a menace to society. She's a grieving parent who deserves treatment and for her grief and trauma.

We know Tupper believes in second chances that don't involve incarceration — he has led and championed the county's Treatment and Wellness Courts, offering those with substance abuse and mental illness struggles the opportunity to rebuild without going to prison. We hope the same for Hogue.

Judge Tupper, we ask you not to compound Rebecca Hogue's suffering. Now is the moment to do right by her and either defer her sentence, or sentence her to mental health support.

The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Publisher Mark Millsap, Editor Emma Keith and News Editor Max Bryan. For comments or questions, email editor@normantranscript.com.