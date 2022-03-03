EDITORIAL: Kansas legislators should stop corrupt cash grabs by law enforcers

Mar. 3—The Kansas Legislature should change the statute that allows law enforcers to seize money and property without a criminal conviction.

Kansas lawmakers are weighing two proposals to make it harder for police to seize and keep cash and property using civil forfeiture, a process that allows law enforcement agencies to seize property that they claim was used in a crime.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that one bill would require law enforcers to get a criminal conviction before seizing assets. A second bill would create a process for criminal forfeiture of property worth less than $100,000 and prevent law enforcement from seizing less than $200 cash or vehicles worth less than $2,000.

Supporters of the process say it serves as a deterrent to crime and provides important funding for law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies in Kansas reported taking nearly $3 million in seized cash and property for their own use in 2020. But the practice is rife with the potential for corruption and abuse. The vague definition of "used in a crime" is easily twisted to allow the seizure of property owned by people accused who are not convicted or often not even charged.

Both state and federal agencies profit from the practice.

The standard to connect property to a crime is not high. In fact, you can have cash seized simply because law enforcers say you're carrying too much. Cash can be taken by some agencies simply because they declare the amount "suspicious."

A 2017 federal inspector general's investigation found that, over the previous decade, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $4 billion in cash from those suspected of drug activity. But most of the money seized — $3.2 billion of it — never resulted in criminal charges.

Property often is seized from family members, domestic partners or roommates. They then bear the costly and difficult burden of proof to get the property returned. The system goes against criminal due process protections and is a corrupt cash grab that must be curtailed.

The pretext can even be a transparent commentary on one state's attitudes toward the laws and business activities in another.

Last May, Kansas law enforcers seized $166,000 from a company transporting funds through Kansas from legal medical marijuana dispensaries in Missouri. Kansas law enforcement officials defend the seizure because marijuana use is illegal in Kansas, ignoring the fact that any marijuana involved was used in Missouri, not there.

A conviction is required to seize property in Missouri, but even our system is subject to abuse by law enforcers going around the law when they divert funds through federal coffers through joint task forces and then claw it back through "equitable sharing."

Civil forfeitures are a bad practice Kansas lawmakers would do well to end.