Editorial: Keep bad cops out of town

The Times Editorial Board
·4 min read
LAPD
A California bill would create a procedure that strips police officers of state certification for committing serious misconduct, preventing them from moving to other law enforcement jobs. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Very few of the police reforms proposed following the killing of George Floyd are novel approaches to public safety. To the contrary, most are long-standing, common-sense ideas that continue to languish because police unions and other lobbying groups keep saying “no,” despite attempts to accommodate their concerns.

As a result, it’s still the case that law enforcement officers in California who are fired for violating policies against excessive uses of force or who lie on official reports or commit other serious misconduct can simply move down the freeway to another police or sheriff’s department, get hired, and pick up where they left off.

Surgeons and other physicians can’t do that, and thank goodness. Nor can attorneys. They are licensed by the state, and if they commit serious malpractice, they could lose their state certification. They’d have a tough time practicing in any other state after that because licensing authorities tend to check applicants’ records in other jurisdictions.

In fact, there are hundreds of professions that require licenses or certifications, with agencies that have power to yank the right to do business in the event that standards are violated. We probably don’t need quite so many certification requirements. Maybe we ought to let people shampoo hair or put together a floral bouquet without the fear of being decertified for doing a lousy job. After all, bad florists are unlikely to kill anyone or wipe out their savings.

Bad police officers, though, can be deadly. If they commit material misconduct and are fired or otherwise seriously disciplined, why shouldn’t their former employers be required to report that to a standard-setting agency that could put in motion an investigation? Why shouldn’t such an agency have power to advise when decertification may be warranted? Why shouldn’t such cases then go before a panel with public members to consider the agency's recommendation, and then why shouldn’t there be an evidentiary hearing, with a final determination to be made by an administrative law judge?

Californians who are impatient with police misconduct might well object that this process provides too many hoops to jump through before a police officer who was fired for misconduct loses his or her certification. Conversely, police ought to like all those protections.

But police organizations are still objecting to SB 2, a worthy bill that would set up just such a decertification process.

They insist that they’re OK with decertifying bad officers in principle. But they object to step two in the process laid out in the bill: A hearing by a nine-member civilian board, appointed by the governor and legislative leaders, to include people with backgrounds in academia, community-based organizations — and people who have been directly affected by police use of force.

No doubt it’s that last point that’s the sticker. Police fear being brought before an angry tribunal of people with anti-cop grudges who are itching for payback.

But the process set forth in the bill is decidedly not that. Advisory board members are not self-appointed. And even in the unlikely event that all the politicians with appointment power have it in for the police, the board portion of the process is the only one that is not dominated by law enforcement professionals. In the end it would be the already-existing California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training that decides whether the matter is referred to a judge for a full hearing.

The board’s participation would merely be a civilian check on a process that would otherwise be completely within the ambit of the law enforcement establishment. In that sense, it’s similar to the 1992 reform to Los Angeles police discipline hearings that mandated civilian participation in the proceedings. Police hated that at first too, but came to love it because the civilians were often more lenient than the police brass.

California is out front on a lot of police reform legislation, but on this one it’s struggling to keep up. Florida, Georgia and Arizona, all of which are police-friendly states, already have decertification processes much like this one.

SB 2 is actually a very modest bill. It deserves passage. The first step toward better policing is getting bad cops out of the ranks, and Californians have waited long enough for a better way to get that done. So, as a matter of fact, have all the good cops.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Beach officers acted like thugs. Looks like they learned nothing from George Floyd | Editorial

    A gang of hoodlums surrounded a victim. Any rattled witness would have called the police. But the hoodlums were the police, if the video released Monday is any indication. It shows a tangle of Miami Beach officers beating a handcuffed suspect in a hotel lobby, kicking him and slamming his head onto the hard terrazzo floor, then tackling and punching a hotel guest who dared to videotape this violence, which was his right to do. Excessive use of force is an understatement.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol on January 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, a DOJ criminal complaint said.

  • U.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday took additional steps to preserve the federal government's borrowing capacity under a reinstated debt limit, suspending some investments in government employee retirement and health benefits funds. In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, Yellen said she was suspending investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund that are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

  • Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings demonstrates the unbecoming conduct she’s accused of

    If only Giddings had been around to listen to the wise words of fellow Republican legislator Julie Yamamoto. │ Opinion

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • A Trump bombshell quietly dropped last week. And it should shock us all

    A newly released memo shows that Trump told the acting attorney general: ‘Just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me and the [Republican] congressmen’ ‘Make no mistake: this was an attempted coup.’ Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters We’ve become so inured to Donald Trump’s proto-fascism that we barely blink an eye when we learn that he tried to manipulate the 2020 election. Yet the most recent revelation should frighten every American to their core. On Friday, the House over

  • Groom still in his wedding tux accused of shooting two, including bride's alleged lover, in mid-traffic dispute

    A Louisiana man was arrested in his wedding tuxedo over the weekend for allegedly shooting his friend and chasing his new bride down the interstate after accusing the two of having an affair, according to police.

  • GOP senator spars with Laura Ingraham over infrastructure bill: 'You are agreeing with Pelosi'

    Bill Cassidy believes that opposing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as Laura Ingraham does, aligns with progressive Democrats.

  • Maricopa County tells Arizona senators to prepare for legal defense over audit 'misdeeds'

    Maricopa County officials defied the Republican-led Arizona Senate's latest round of subpoenas for the controversial audit in the state's most populous county seeking access to routers and other materials.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.