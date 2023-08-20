EDITORIAL: Keep an eye on your neighborhood

Aug. 19—Help keep your own neighborhood safe for families and especially the children.

Residents should take ownership of their neighborhoods.

You do not have to live in a crime-ridden neighborhood, regardless of what part of town you live in.

It may not be easy but you can help make your part of town a better place to live and help stamp down drug activity, burglaries and violence.

The police cannot be everywhere all the time but you can be their eyes and ears.

Neighborhood Watch and similar programs are important tools for combating crime.

Neighborhood watches and organizations such as Citizens Against Violence help to empower neighborhoods.

Addressing crime and violence in proactive ways rather than just reactionary ways is critical to curbing disturbing trends. Too many bad things can happen.

We encourage residents to report suspicious behavior.

Residents should assist authorities in helping break down barriers and incubate positive interactions between police and the people living in these neighborhoods.

We encourage people who live in crime-ridden neighborhoods to reach out to their neighborhood and to watch groups and help build even stronger networks for cleaning up areas of the city that have suffered far too long.

Work with the authorities by providing them with information about gang activity and criminal behavior.

Take your neighborhood back from the criminals.

Give your children a safe place to grow up.

CNHI News Service