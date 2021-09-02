EDITORIAL: Keep Sirhan Sirhan in prison

Sep. 2—Fifty-two years ago a California jury voted to send Sirhan Sirhan, who murdered Sen. Robert F. Kennedy over his support for Israel, to the gas chamber. Sirhan's life was spared three years later when the state's Supreme Court ruled — in a case that had nothing to do with him — to abolish the death penalty.

That act showed Sirhan enough mercy. Even though he's separated from his crime by five decades, Sirhan should not be given the opportunity for parole, lest California start wedging open the door of freedom for political assassins.

Two parole commissioners recently declared otherwise, saying Sirhan does not "pose an unreasonable risk of danger or threat to public safety." It was after his 16th parole hearing. According to the Washington Post, it was the first time the Los Angeles County district attorney had not shown up to oppose his release. The DA's office cited a new policy — again, unrelated to Sirhan — that it no longer gets involved in parole hearings.

The full parole board has up to four months to review the decision, which Gov. Gavin Newsom can overturn. Should all agree to set Sirhan free, it would be the most detestable example imaginable of the adage about being lucky instead of getting what's deserved.

Sirhan killed Kennedy on June 5, 1968, just after Kennedy edged out Sen. Eugene McCarthy to win California's Democratic presidential nomination. After a speech in the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel, he was making his way through the hotel kitchen when Sirhan stepped out with a .22 caliber handgun.

A Palestinian immigrant, Sirhan had previously written in a notebook: "R.F.K. must die — RFK must be killed Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated." Once he'd carried out those intentions, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence, as the Post reports. A judge rejected the deal and forced a trial.

The jury didn't intend for Sirhan's release. Usually there's no need to stipulate that a condemned killer be denied parole. The jury could not have imagined Sirhan slipping out of his death sentence and then, by chance, slipping into freedom.

That aside, the crime of assassinating a political leader should not be parole-eligible. It is not just murder, it is terrorism aimed at silencing the debate that nourishes democracy. Sirhan targeted that when he shot dead a supporter of Israel, a U.S. senator and a candidate with a good chance of becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

The fact that Sirhan, at age 77, is unlikely to pose much threat is an irrelevant calculus. Justice requires he stay in prison.