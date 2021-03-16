Editorial: Last year, lost year: Life and death with COVID
The Earth has made a full trip around the sun since March 14, 2020, when New York Gov.Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York’s first death from the then-novel coronavirus, an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman, who had been hospitalized since March 3, and died in a city hospital the night before. A single, tragic passing; many would follow as this great city would become the world’s laboratory in affliction and suffering and resilience and hope and renewal.
It had been exactly two weeks since New York’s initial confirmed case of the virus, March 1, a young nurse who’d contracted the disease in Iran. In the 14 days between, though we didn’t know it at the time, we were descending into the abyss.
By March 14, New York had 613 confirmed COVID cases, and 117 people hospitalized, numbers that were growing by the hour, and exponentially each day since the first case was found two weeks earlier. Traditional treatments for respiratory distress, like ventilators, were being deployed as hospital wards were filling up. Doctors and nurses were trying their best, but they were failing.
By March 14, the calm and confidence with which the mayor and governor had assured New Yorkers just weeks earlier had evaporated, as public health experts confessed they couldn’t identify the origins of new cases. Silently and methodically, the disease was spreading widely through the community. A dire shortage of testing supplies made it impossible to effectively find outbreaks. The contagion had stalked us and attacked us, unprepared. We were hurtling toward terra incognita, with no map, no provisions, no shelter, no defenses as the virus efficiently cut through the population.
Each passing hour brought more grim news. Three days earlier, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, the NBA canceled its season and SUNY canceled in-person classes. The next day, March 12, the stock market crashed, Major League Baseball and pro hockey postponed their games, the Met Museum announced its closing and Broadway theaters went dark.
By March 14, an ominous, unfamiliar quiet had begun to fall over New York City. Car traffic disappeared, the frightened and fortunate fled the city for the suburbs and beyond, and office workers heeded urgent calls to work remotely. The loudest noise was the distinctive, terrifying wail of ambulance sirens, growing more frequent by the hour.
Within two days, six additional New Yorkers had died. Public schools were ordered closed. On March 17, restaurants and bars where shuttered, without any certainty as to when, or whether they might some day be able to reopen. In the 50 days between March 14 and May 2, the virus would go on to kill 18,879 New York City residents. More than 900,000 jobs would vanish, raising the unemployment rate from a record low to nearly 20% citywide.
A year later, the virus has killed more than 30,000 of our friends and neighbors and co-workers and family members, 70% of them age 70 and older. Their loss, our loss, is palpable. We saw the refrigerated trucks parked outside hospitals to hold the bodies, and the mass graves dug on Hart Island to bury them. At times, contemplating the terrible way they died, often alone, with no family to comfort them, feels like more than any of us can bear. We’ve endured so much sadness and hardship in 365 days, in isolation. We’ve seen more death than we ever thought imaginable.
While New York was first, COVID went national, infecting close to 30 million people and claiming more than 530,000 lives. Worldwide, there have been more than 2.6 million dead.
A year has passed, though. A full revolution around the sun. The city’s future, improbable as it may have seemed on March 14, 2020, now looks much brighter. Ten percent of us are fully vaccinated, with miraculous shots developed in record time. Twenty-one percent are on their way to fully vaccinated. Federal aid, long in arriving, is finally coming, to rescue our theaters, and small businesses, and struggling renters. New York City has lost so much. New York City has so much living yet to do.
