EDITORIAL: New law unfair to public at police scenes

Oct. 13—Twenty-five feet doesn't seem like a lengthy distance. It's about the width of two interstate travel lanes or placing five queen-sized mattresses side-by-side.

But in some realms, 25 feet is critical.

You can't fix an air conditioner if you're 25 feet away. You can't judge a book by its cover or read subtitles on a TV show. And you can't accurately document a newsworthy event if you're holding a tape measure.

In July, Donald Nicodemus, a citizen-journalist, one of the new breed of watchdogs, was responding to a report of gunshots fired in his South Bend hometown. He records videos and posts them to a YouTube channel that reportedly has 23,000 viewers.

While Nicodemus was at the scene, a police officer told him and others to move back. The officer stepped off what he indicated was 25 feet.

Nicodemus heard people yelling nearby and, though he was at the 25-foot designated area, he was told to move again.

One officer gave Nicodemus a tape measure and told him to move back another 25 feet. Nicodemus, threatened with arrest, complied although the tape was only 10 feet, according to a federal civil lawsuit filed by Nicodemus and the ACLU of Indiana.

Fifty, even 25 feet, would effectively diminish his ability to cover the newsworthy event.

But 25 feet is the law now in Indiana. If a police officer asks a member of the public to move, and they don't, they can be charged with a Class C infraction that can result in a jail sentence of up to 60 days and a $500 fine.

The concept was sold to and first passed by the Indiana House Courts and Criminal Code Committee this past February. It faced little initial opposition, being sold as a "simple bill" favored by police officers at traffic stops, crime scenes or accident sites.

The bill was in direct response to the 2020 death of George Floyd whose tragic murder at the hands of police officers was recorded, thankfully, by bystanders.

Police who testified in favor of the bill maintained they needed a perimeter to do their job, so they would not be distracted by having to convince witnesses that officers had a reason to make an arrest.

Since the law went into effect, a woman in Lawrence was taken into custody while recording police making an arrest. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office won't file charges, saying the new law "must be applied judiciously and deliberately to strike a balance between the right of citizens to observe law enforcement and the need for officers to execute their duties free from undue interference."

The Lawrence case is mentioned briefly in a federal lawsuit filed Oct. 6 by Indiana news outlets led by the Washington D.C.-based Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The civil suit alleges the law violates the First and Fourteenth amendments.

While we see the need to make sure that the public isn't interfering in police investigations and we dislike those who post gruesome and offensive photos and comments on social media, the need for the press to serve as a watchdog is the top concern here.

This law pushes journalists too far from the scene in many situations to document events. And enforcement of the law, as we've seen, is arbitrary.

Hoosiers might see merit in the intent of the two lawsuits, notably in an era when citizen journalists are becoming prominent and when full-time news organizations need to visually observe and capture newsworthy events.

The news media cannot perform its duty while holding a recording device in one hand and a tape measure in the other.

Twenty-five feet may not seem like a lengthy distance. But it can make all the difference to Hoosiers who seek accountability from law enforcement.