EDITORIAL: Lawmakers listen or we let them go

Jan. 2—Lawmakers kick off the 2024 legislative session today in Jefferson City.

We hope — we pray — these sessions go better than they have recently.

That said, we have a list of do's and don'ts.

DO prioritize I-44.

Last year, Jefferson City agreed to spend $2.8 billion to widen I-70 across the state. It's our turn.

Gov. Mike Parson hinted at that when he was in Joplin recently. "Southwest Missouri, I-44 is next. You will see vast improvement in that in the coming years. And I will tell you this, in the State of the State Address — I'm not supposed to be telling what I'm going to be saying — but I-44 will be mentioned."

He went on to say: "I don't think there's any question you've got I-70 funded, you've got I-44 next in line. We're already starting the process, we're building overpasses, we're doing work on I-44 actually working our way to that time when we're going to expand I-44. So I think there will be talk about that, there will be more talk about other projects in the state, I-55 and such."

DON'T make it harder to pass initiative petitions in Missouri.

Missourians have had the power to amend their constitution with a simple majority vote since 1908 — for more than half the state's existence, and have used it judiciously.

In recent years, Carl Bearden, a former Republican lawmaker, urged lawmakers to reject making changes that would make it harder.

He wrote: "The freedom to have a say on important issues is a fundamental right — and Missouri's 115-year-old ballot measure process allows voters to circumvent partisan divides and directly get things done for the people. ..."

Former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft said: "It is through the initiative process that those who have no influence with elective representatives may take their cause directly to the people. The General Assembly should be reluctant, therefore, to enact legislation which places any impediments on the initiative power which are inconsistent with the reservation found in the constitution."

Without this tool, Missouri would not have had Medicaid expansion in 2020, or the Hancock Amendment in 1980, or any number of beneficial changes from highway improvements to conservation successes.

DO support legislation that would ban the spreading of sludge waste in Missouri.

Residents in Southwest Missouri have had to take matters into their own hands because of the lack of support at the state level. They have organized meetings — attended by hundreds — and hired attorneys at their cost to stop the practice. They also have made it quite clear they do not want this to continue, as it puts their health, their property values, their businesses, their environment and their lifestyle at risk.

No compromises on this. Listen to the people.

DON'T repeat the sins of recent years, with lawmakers hobbled by party infighting. The Missouri Independent recently reported: "Over the last 30 years, only the COVID-shortened 2020 legislative session saw lawmakers adjourn with fewer bills successfully passed and sent to the governor." Phill Brooks, who has been covering the Missouri Statehouse for more than 50 years, wrote after the last session: "The closing days of the Missouri Legislature were among the most dysfunctional I've covered in more than half a century."

Get some real work done.

This being an election year, however, we fear much of what happens in Jefferson City will amount to posturing and bluster.

But, this being an election year, the remedy for our problems is in our hands. Simple as that.