EDITORIAL: We can get a LEAD on preventing lives of crime in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Jun. 24—There has been much focus in the Albuquerque metro area and elsewhere on the concepts of "not criminalizing our residents" and "restorative justice."

Unfortunately, those concepts have not been made realities more than a handful of times in the metro area — even though we've had a program for two years dedicated to helping those defendants accused of low-level crimes who are struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction to get out, and stay out, of the legal system.

And, while COVID-19 and its safety protocols put a crimp in Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) training and in-person contacts, it's all the more important now that things are opening up for our law enforcement officers, prosecutors and defense attorneys to get the word out, and for members of our community to support their relatives, friends and neighbors who make the commitment not to make their lives one of crime.

For those who would point to the rise in violent crime in the metro area and decry any so-called slap on the wrist, we are not talking about violent offenses here. The LEAD program's aim is to reduce the number of non-violent frequent flyers who would be better served by a hand up rather than a trip into and through the legal system. When the Second Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department announced the LEAD program back in 2019, they made it clear the focus was on low-level crimes, including minor drug possession, prostitution, vagrancy, loitering and property crime done to feed an addiction. Not eligible was anyone accused of a violent felony, crimes against children or drug-dealing for profit, and if the crime involved a victim, the victim had to OK the diversion.

At the April 2019 announcement, APD Deputy Chief Eric Garcia said, "This is not a 'get-out-of-jail-free card.' They'll still be accountable for any future crimes."

Unfortunately, two years later, in a city of more than 600,000, a whopping 98 people have been referred to the program by APD, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and others, only 44 completed the intake process and just seven are active clients. Not exactly a groundswell for not criminalizing low-level offenders.

So it's encouraging the LEAD program has new federal funding (a three-year $1 million grant), a dedicated revenue stream of $250K (from Bernalillo County's behavioral health tax for case managers and other costs) and a new program manager (Glenn St. Onge, who knows Albuquerque, its crime patterns and crime fighters, having retired in 2016 as a lieutenant after 20 years with APD).

As St. Onge works to educate skeptics on the force, as prosecutors and defense attorneys reclassify their version of a win as helping someone get on a better path, we need every member of our community who knows someone who could benefit from LEAD (and the many other diversion and specialty court programs that are woefully underused) to speak up and support them as they put in the work. Completing the program is hard — and those who qualify have to truly change their lives to succeed. Most diversion programs are at least 18 months long, and require regular court and office visits, individual and group therapy, and random drug and alcohol tests. While it is not an easy path, having a clean record and starting on the next chapter of life is worth it.

Not criminalizing our residents and restorative justice are important concepts. Let's all try to make that a reality for more than a handful of people.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. government prepares to issue landmark report on UFOs

    The U.S. government, once openly dismissive of UFO sightings that for decades sparked the popular imagination, is poised to issue an expansive account of what it calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," based heavily on observations by American military pilots. The U.S. intelligence community, in conjunction with the Pentagon, is due in the coming days to submit a report to Congress on the subject. The Pentagon in recent years has released or confirmed the authenticity of video from naval aviators showing enigmatic aircraft exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technologies.

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being tased by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being tased by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue for excessive force.

  • ‘Like a bomb went off.’ Photos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami

    Here are some of the harrowing images following the collapse.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Biden mocked gun-rights advocates who say they need assault weapons to fight the government: 'You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons'

    Biden mentioned in a White House speech outlining his administration's plan to combat gun violence in the US.

  • Black Campus Police Officers Say They Suffered 'Unbearable' Racism

    SEATTLE — Earlier this year, as Officer Russell Ellis neared the end of his late shift at the University of Washington’s campus police department, one of his superiors offered him an energy drink. The sergeant was laughing, Ellis said, noting that the beverage was flavored like watermelon. “I thought all you guys like watermelon and Popeyes chicken,” the senior officer said, according to Ellis, who is Black. A second Black officer described a nearly identical encounter with the same sergeant two

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau

    The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested again, this time for allegedly assaulting her new beau. Jen Harley, 34, allegedly got into an argument last Saturday night with her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, according to local news station KTNV. The dispute erupted in Las Vegas during a night of drinking and ended up with Ambrosole telling police that Harley had pulled a gun on him while shouting a racial slur. “I’ll shoot you, n----,” Harley allegedly said as

  • ‘Active shooter’ fires at Walmart truck as workers unload it at NC store, police say

    Police say the workers took cover in the store and no one was injured.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harshe