Editorial: Lessons from Seattle's outgoing police chief, and a Chicago slaying

Beleaguered downtown Chicago business owners last week participated in a sorry ritual — pulling out the plywood and boarding up windows and doors to protect against possible looting. Other business districts across the nation might have prepared similarly. Heading into a three-day weekend, who would chance it?

The damage to downtown Chicago from looting and rioting throughout the summer was severe. It took an economic and emotional toll on the city. Now we also know the looting did something worse: It escalated the violence. According to our sources, including in the Chicago Police Department, summer looting contributed to the mass shooting on Chicago’s Far Southwest Side on Aug. 30. The shooters and their target, the now-deceased Devon Welsh, were fighting over the dividing up of looted merchandise.

The perpetrators, whom police still are trying to apprehend, drove to a popular pancake house, stormed an outdoor tent where Welsh and others were dining, and opened fire. Police say at least one shooter then stood over Welsh and popped him several more times. Four other people were hit by gunfire and transferred to local hospitals. Children and families enjoying Sunday brunch ran for cover.

This, over looting. So remember: Looting isn’t just about stolen gym shoes or jewelry or people trying to feed their families, as Ariel Atkins, a Chicago Black Lives Matter protester, said last month defending the mass theft. It is criminal activity that can have grave consequences.