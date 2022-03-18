EDITORIAL: Let's switch to standard time

Mar. 18—Nobody likes Daylight Saving Time. So there was much cheering when the U.S. Senate passed a bill earlier this week to eliminate the decades-old practice.

The 50-0 vote, a rare moment of unity for the chamber, was celebrated from bleary-eyed coast to bleary-eyed coast. The so-called Sunshine Protection Act, as written, would end the twice-yearly switch between standard time and Daylight Saving Time. The measure would leave Daylight Saving Time, to which we are currently struggling to adapt, in place permanently.

"The Senate has finally delivered on something Americans all over the country want: to never have to change their clocks again," U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, said after the vote. "No more dark afternoons in the winter. No more losing an hour of sleep every spring. We want more sunshine during our most productive waking hours."

Part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, Daylight Saving Time was designed to save electricity (and not, as the myth goes, to help farmers, who actually lobbied against it). As Brian Resnick wrote recently in Vox, "The idea is that in the summer months, we shift the number of daylight hours we get into the evening. So if the sun sets at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., we'd presumably spend less time with the lights on in our homes at night, saving electricity. It also means that you're less likely to sleep through daylight hours in the morning since those are shifted an hour later too. Hence 'saving' daylight hours for the most productive time of the day."

As Resnick correctly notes, the idea didn't really pan out. There's no evidence shifting daylight has had any effect on worker productivity or energy usage. So ending the back and forth is an enticing idea, especially for those of us who like more sunlight at the end of the day. But the proposed change would have long-lasting effects that need to be considered.

Many sleep experts welcomed the idea of doing away with the see-sawing of our sleep patterns. They noted, however, that we are currently in Daylight Saving Time, and putting standard time in place permanently is a much better option.

"We do applaud stopping the switching during the course of the year and settling on a permanent time," Jocelyn Cheng, a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's public safety committee, told the Washington Post. But, she said, "standard time, for so many scientific and circadian rationales and public health safety reasons, should really be what the permanent time is set to."

And, as the academy noted in a white paper in 2020, "an abundance of accumulated evidence indicates that the acute transition from standard time to Daylight Saving Time incurs significant public health and safety risks, including increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and motor vehicle crashes."

Standard time is much more in tune with people's circadian rhythms, the academy notes.

Leaving the nation in Daylight Saving Time also means more mornings rising and heading to work or school in the dark, throwing our inner rhythms out of whack.

"We have all enjoyed those summer evenings with seemingly endless dusks," David Neubauer, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University, told the Post. "But Daylight Saving Time does not 'save' evening light at all, it simply steals it from the morning when it is necessary to maintain our healthy biological rhythms."

We applaud the Senate, but let's take the time to get it right. Let's do away with Daylight Saving Time once and for all, and stick to standard time.