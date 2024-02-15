EDITORIAL: Lewiston residents should check in on STR law

Feb. 15—You can't say Town of Lewiston officials haven't involved residents as they worked to formulate regulations on short-term rental properties.

A public hearing was held in November during which 25 speakers — town residents and STR operators alike — discussed the pros and cons of the businesses with board members.

Waiting for recently elected Councilwoman Sarah Waechter to come on board in January, town officials have now released their proposed new regulations for STRs.

So what's in the new law? For one, it modifies the town's zoning code so that transient or short-term rentals are allowed in business districts, rural business districts and traditional neighborhood districts with special permits. The town's zoning map shows those areas include parcels across Military Road from Mount St. Mary's Hospital, along Model City Road and at its intersection with Ridge Road, at the Ridge Road-Ransomville Road intersection, in the hamlets of Sanborn and Pekin, and the intersection of Saunders Settlement and Townline Roads.

The definition for tourist homes has been replaced with new definitions for bed-and-breakfast establishments, transient or short-term rentals, transient occupancy, and tourists or transients.

New special use permit requirements for short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfasts are included. These rules include the permits lasting one year for short-term rentals and two years for bed-and-breakfasts, restrictions on off-street parking, no external modifications to structures, limiting the number of accommodations, and constraining outside activities to between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Village of Lewiston adopted STR regulations of its own at the start of 2023. It includes a cap of 50 short-term rental properties in the village as well as adding a series of fees to the village code applying to both rentals and bed and breakfasts.

Several other local municipalities are forming their own set of regulations related to STRs.

As for the Town of Lewiston, while lawmakers have formulated the regulations, residents once again are being asked to weigh in on the proposals and town officials are making it easy to take a look at what's planned. The regulations are available for viewing on the Town of Lewiston website or at town hall, 1375 Ridge Road.

Coming up next is a public hearing for the law which will take place at the town board's March 11 meeting. A vote on approving the law is scheduled to take place after public input has been considered.

For those with a vested interest in STRs — no matter what side of the fence you're on — you have just about a month to study up on what's being proposed and state your case to town officials. Too often, the public doesn't have the chance to weigh on these decisions until the decisions have already been made.