Editorial: Living in an encampment shouldn't put you first in line for homeless housing

The Times Editorial Board
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 4, 2020. American flags decorate tents at an encampment of homeless veterans along San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
American flags decorate tents at an encampment of homeless people along San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood in July 2020. (Los Angeles Times)

Homeless encampments have gotten a lot of attention in the last couple of weeks in Los Angeles. The city has about 41,000 homeless people, but encampments with dozens or even hundreds of inhabitants have particularly raised the ire of neighborhoods that see them — to varying degrees of accuracy — as magnets for trash, crime or fire, and as eyesores on sidewalks and in parks.

In the days since the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment dwellers were moved out and the property fenced off, residents in several other neighborhoods have called for city officials to disband camps in their areas.

But the city has scarce resources to house its homeless residents, temporarily or permanently. (And that’s a travesty.) Currently, hotels and motels leased through Project Roomkey, a federally funded program for sheltering homeless people, are pretty much booked up.

So what should the city do? Offer temporary housing to homeless people in every encampment in the city? Or offer it to every encampment in a neighborhood with enough organizational skills to complain loudly? The latter is essentially what happened in Echo Park.

The bottom line is this: While every homeless person needs housing, interim solutions along the lines of the city's bridge shelters and Project Roomkey rooms should be offered to the people who need them most desperately. Some of those will be people in encampments and some won’t. People whose age, physical problems or mental conditions make them the most vulnerable on the streets — as assessed by the L.A. Homeless Services Authority — are the ones who are most in need of shelter and housing.

They are the ones most likely to die on the streets. And they are the ones who make the most demands on the service system through police calls and emergency room visits. They are also the people who are most likely to be eligible for permanent supportive housing when it’s available, so there really is a path for them from shelter to permanent housing.

That said, the city needs to be flexible as well. Its bridge shelter program was built on the premise that these beds would draw homeless people from the neighborhoods in which they are located. That’s fine. But there aren't enough bridge shelters to go around.

The impetus behind the clearing of Echo Park Lake was not just that it was an encampment but that it was an encampment in a park. And as supporters of the clearing have stressed, parks are intended for shared community use.

Other groups in other neighborhoods see encampments as dangers that need to be moved. One in Venice wants the city to relocate a boardwalk encampment that holds 100 to 150 people, by the Homeless Service Authority's estimate. Residents and businesses complain about piles of trash and note that some 20 fires originated with homeless people in Venice in the past several years. (An L.A. Fire Department spokesman says those incidents range from trash can fires to buildings that ignited.) And the Brentwood Community Council is pushing to relocate people from a large encampment on a sidewalk outside the grounds of the Department of Veterans Affairs, calling the camp “neither safe nor humane.” Police allege that last weekend, a man who lives in the encampment ran his car over another camp dweller, killing him. The suspect was arrested and is being held in jail.

No one should have to live in an encampment. The question is how to balance the encampment dwellers' needs for shelter and housing with the needs of the rest of the city’s homeless people. In Brentwood, the most urgent issue was to remove the accused killer. The police have done that. In Venice, although the beach is technically a park, you can’t easily fence it off and keep out homeless people as the city did with Echo Park Lake. Still, people should not be camping there.

The sooner the city comes up with more innovative solutions for housing homeless people at least temporarily, the sooner they can be moved out of parks and off sidewalks — not just in Venice and Brentwood, but all across Los Angeles.

City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes both Venice and Brentwood, has suggested using several county-owned parking lots, including at Will Rogers State Beach and Dockweiler Beach, as sites for safe camping or tiny houses. He also wants to turn some space in his Westside district office into a women's shelter. But on the whole, Bonin said, affordable and available government-owned sites in his district are difficult to come by, and private owners of suitable sites are often unwilling to lease.

His proposal to use beach parking lots has angered some of his constituents, but here's the reality: There is no Goldilocks place for homeless people. We have to find shelter and housing in our communities and make it work. If you know of suitable buildings or lots in your neighborhood, tell your City Council member.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Seattle schools inundated with homeless encampments

    Fox News' Lawrence Jones speaks with Seattle parents concerned about homeless camps near schools as their children are preparing to return to classrooms.

  • Man charged in machete attack near Kansas City homeless encampment outside City Hall

    “It troubles me that we have blood splattered outside of City Hall,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the day after the attack.

  • Up to 500 people can be housed in Kansas City hotels after unanimous council decision

    The temporary shelter would be available for 90 days, Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

  • The water fight over the shrinking Colorado River

    Global warming is shrinking the Colorado River. That means less water for 40 million people.

  • Study: Black, Hispanic defendants face inequity in Denver courtrooms

    Black and Hispanic defendants are met with a "persistent set of disadvantages" in Denver courts, according to a new study commissioned by the district attorney’s office. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The prosecutor's office is a key player in criminal justice outcomes, yet an area of the system that researchers know less about.District attorneys’ offices are widely considered a "black box" when it comes to how they prosecute cases, Stacey Bosick, the study’s author, told Axios. The Denver DA’s Office is one of the first in the nation to open its data to a researcher for such a collaboration, Bosick said. Details: The 44-page report examined equity in prosecution decisions from thousands of Denver felony cases. The findings include: Cases involving Black and Hispanic defendants were less likely to be deferred to a probationary period before sentencing than those involving white defendants. Cases involving Black defendants were 31% more likely to be dismissed during prosecution than those involving white defendants — meaning Black people were more likely to face charges despite scant proof.White defendants involved in drug cases were twice as likely as Black or Hispanic defendants to go to drug court, which is designed to keep people out of prison.What’s next: Bosick’s team is recommending deeper data collection and research, including examining cases that involve juveniles.District Attorney Beth McCann will host a virtual forum today to share the study and push other district attorneys to examine equity in the criminal justice system.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Letters to the Editor: The pandemic gives educators an opportunity to close so many divides

    English learners are struggling with remote education, but there are new opportunities for schools to address longstanding inequities.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A. is lucky to have Austin Beutner as its schools chief

    The LAUSD superintendent has done an admirable job serving the district's most vulnerable students during the pandemic.

  • ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ & ‘Chad’ Series Premiere Draw Solid Ratings For Nickelodeon & TBS

    Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years sneak peek episode, and the series premiere of comedy Chad have both gotten off to a solid ratings start for their respective networks, Nickelodeon and TBS. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years prequel series, the newest addition to the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, scored Nickelodeon the top telecast of 2021 to date […]

  • Letters to the Editor: The GOP hates vaccine passports. So now it's for women's right to privacy?

    Republicans are fine legislating the 'private health choices' of women seeking an abortion, so what explains their opposition to vaccine passports?

  • One Night in Miami Erases the True History of 1960s Black Icons

    Professor Francis Fukuyama won fame for pronouncing “The End of History” back in the Nineties, but actress-turned-director Regina King is reaping kudos for One Night in Miami, which celebrates the end of history by showing that it’s dead and unknown. King directs a script by Kemp Powers (co-writer of Pixar’s Soul) that fantasizes a summit meeting on February 26, 1964, where activist Malcolm X, boxer Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali), football player and film actor Jim Brown, and singer Sam Cooke gathered together in a Miami hotel. Although Clay is the most famous of the foursome, Malcolm gets top billing, by which King and Kemp assert that Malcolm is the most important, political, inspiring black figure for this era. That belief contradicts the arrival of Obama and the now fetishized notion of “systemic racism.” In leftist Hollywood’s typically demagogic fashion, King and Kemp proffer the post-Obama idea that the past was equal to or worse than the present. King and Kemp seem unaware it’s the present that may be backwards. Based on a stage play by Kemp, One Night in Miami uses an anachronistic conceit that is exploitative, not insightful like that in Nic Roeg’s Insignificance (1985), which convened 20th-century icons Marilyn Monroe, Joe McCarthy, Joe DiMaggio, and Albert Einstein as a cultural caprice. King and Kemp’s lackluster, humorless rip-off arrogantly suggests that the present is smarter than the past. Yet with racism as their focus, they never descend from celebrity Olympus to address Fukuyama’s ideas on economics — or Thomas Sowell’s fundamental sociological question about “why the large-scale disintegration of the black family should have begun a hundred years after slavery,” during the Civil Rights Sixties. These issues are buried under King and Kemp’s fantasy convocation that pretends to reveal the roots of black American dissatisfaction. None of the foursome addresses economics directly, but each man represents envied success. The discontent felt by these icons of civil-rights advancement leads to superficially political obsessions: How to be black, how to push society forward, how to use their celebrity. One Night in Miami’s end of history is epitomized by the disconnection these characters show from their chosen professions — the history of politics, boxing, sports, music, acting. Why didn’t King and Kemp come up with a film about Oprah, Obama, James Baldwin, and Michael Jackson and their race-sex obsessions? How about Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor? It wouldn’t have been any less realistic than One Night in Miami. Instead, this film is nothing more than a modish, superficial contrivance fitting celebrities of color into a Millennial wet dream. The movie takes a sarcastic approach to America’s past, making Millennial activists feel superior while also cuing them to hate the history they know little about. King and Kemp ignore Cooke’s gospel background and that Malcolm’s association with black Muslims is part of the same vague, anti-Christian cult as Tina Turner’s Buddhism in other movies. There’s no sense of the spiritual and theological foundations of black American survival. Instead, One Night in Miami establishes a cult of celebrity activism, with Malcolm as its deity. But his self-righteousness is a buzzkill, as when he lectures his fellow celebs for not being woke enough. (Preferring Bob Dylan’s protest songs to Cooke’s love songs disrespects the fact that many black folks lived satisfied lives without Dylan’s music.) And Malcolm’s rant to Clay merely states King and Kemp’s politics: “There is no more room for anyone not you, not me, not Jimmy, not Sam, for no one to be standing on the fence anymore. Our people are dying in the streets every day. Black people are dying every day!” The latter is the film’s ad slogan, its money shot. Obamaesque preachiness makes One Night in Miami uncommercial and unentertaining. By limiting its icons to political pawns, the movie misremembers the complex inspiration and fulfillment these men represented in their time. That none of the actors (Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Malcolm, Eli Goree’s Clay, Aldis Hodge’s Brown, Leslie Odom Jr.’s Cooke) convey the temperament — the charisma — of the actual men is only half the problem. Historical alienation is the other half. The lesson to take: There’s a current longing for heroes and role models. The filmmakers’ need for impersonations proves that Millennial America doesn’t really know these men or their struggles. When Odom’s fatuous Cooke sings “A Change Is Gonna Come,” it’s the same over-political narrowing as in the recent Billie Holiday film. The song is made into just another “Strange Fruit” and just as overdone. It’s “Old Man River” for BLM. One Night in Miami is wrong is so many ways — historically, economically, racially, culturally — viewers will be challenged to resent only one. ﻿

  • Native Americans: Move Boston Marathon from Oct. 11 holiday

    Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling on the organizers of the Boston Marathon to move the already rescheduled date for the storied race because it now conflicts with a day meant to commemorate the contributions of Indigenous people. The Boston Athletic Association announced in January that the 125th edition of the marathon would be pushed back from its traditional April running to Oct. 11, assuming road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions by then. The group said its first planned celebration of the Oct. 11 holiday in the Boston suburb of Newton has to be canceled because of the marathon’s new date.

  • Hot Tickets: 10 In-Demand Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring the Most (Some Will Surprise You)

    Has the arrival of spring ever seemed so overdue? Renewal! Longer days and warmer nights! This would normally be the long-awaited start of peak season for home buyers looking to purchase their first abode or trade up into a larger residence. But if we’ve learned anything since the start of the pandemic, it’s that the current housing market is anything but normal.

  • GM cutting production for several weeks at some North American plants due to chip shortage

    The automaker expects the problem will reduce its operating profit by as much as $2 billion this year.

  • Lance Armstrong's son accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018

    Luke Armstrong, 21, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018. She told police she was drunk during the assault.

  • Inmate suspected of strangling 'I-5 Strangler' won't face death penalty

    The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

  • Ontario issues stay-at-home order, closes most stores as COVID-19 cases rise

    The order requires people in Canada's most populous province to stay in their residences except for essential reasons, including exercise, vaccination appointments or grocery trips. Last week, Ontario shuttered all indoor and outdoor dining, a move that fell short of what the government's expert advisory panel said was necessary to avoid catastrophically high COVID-19 case numbers. As of Thursday, all retailers except grocery stores, pharmacies and sellers of gardening supplies will close for four weeks, although curbside pickup will be allowed.

  • Measuring Blood Pressure With a Wearable Device

    If you have high blood pressure, home monitors can be a great way to track your levels and keep them under control. Most of the devices currently available are versions of what your healthcare pr...

  • Our Favorite Reese Witherspoon Flick Is the #6 Movie on Netflix

    The film’s official synopsis reads, “Elle Woods (Witherspoon) has it all. She wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But there is one thing stopping him from proposing: She is too blond. Elle...

  • Prince William Accused Harry of Putting ‘Fame Over Family’ After His Oprah Interview With Meghan

    Here's how the Duke of Cambridge and Sussex's post-Oprah conversation went down.

  • EXPLAINER: Questioning blurs meaning of 'lawful but awful'

    Jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death have spent the week listening to testimony from leaders of the city's department and national experts on use of force. Stiger testified on Wednesday that the force Derek Chauvin used against Floyd was excessive based on his review of video evidence. Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, later asked Stiger about police uses of force sometimes being described as “lawful but awful,” including in a training presentation Stiger has used.