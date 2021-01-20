Editorial: How long will Washington have to be an armed camp?

The Times Editorial Board
Workers install razor wire atop fencing around the U.S. Capitol perimeter at sunset, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, extraordinary security following the attack on the Capitol, Jan. 6, by a mob of supporters loyal to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Workers install razor wire atop fencing around the U.S. Capitol on Monday. (Associated Press)

In preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the nation’s capital has been transformed from a tourist destination into Fortress D.C.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops are on the streets, the U.S. Capitol is surrounded by high fencing topped with coils of razor wire, the grassy sweep of the National Mall and its monuments are closed to the public, and several major bridges that cross the Potomac River from Virginia into Washington are shut down. It’s as if the District of Columbia pulled up the drawbridge to shutter itself tight against invaders.

Of course, there was no choice but to fortify the city after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The pandemic and the numerous threats of violence from extremists have put the district on lockdown and turned the cherished rituals and revels of inauguration into a tense and stripped-down constitutional exercise. There will be no jumble of happy visitors, giddy over the incoming administration and good-natured about crowded Metro stops and limo-choked streets. With COVID-19 in the air, there was never going to be an Obama-sized inaugural crowd of nearly 2 million; there was never going to be a crowd at all.

It’s not just Washington. State capitols have taken extraordinary security measures after the FBI warned of potential attacks by “domestic violent extremists” on state and federal buildings. In Sacramento, the Capitol building has been surrounded by 6-foot fencing. Camouflage Humvees and trucks patrol the area. Gov. Gavin Newsom called up 1,000 National Guard troops to support the California Highway Patrol and local police in providing security. Nearby, businesses and offices boarded up their windows. The Postal Service removed mailboxes.

Every inauguration, even those under less bleak circumstances than this one, is marked by heightened security. And Washington has long been a blended landscape of heavily guarded government buildings and residential neighborhoods. Security ebbs and flows depending on the crisis, although the barriers have gradually accreted over time. It’s part of life in the district to see law enforcement officers, barricades here and there and motorcades roaring by.

What’s extraordinary is to have the city turn into an armed camp. It’s frightening and depressing to contemplate heavy security becoming a way of life indefinitely, keeping at arm’s length everything that makes the city a piece of history you can visit up close.

The Mall, which extends from the Lincoln Memorial to the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, is closed through Thursday due to “credible threats to visitors and park resources,” according to the alert on the National Park Service website — an unprecedented precaution. Tours at the Washington Monument are suspended through Sunday. There’s an ominous warning that the closures may be extended “if conditions persist.”

No one expects bridges or Metro stops to stay closed for long. How would people get to work? And no one expects tens of thousands of National Guard troops to occupy Washington for the foreseeable future, although no one has said when, exactly, they will leave.

How much more security will the city have to live with? Much more, and “in places where people used to be able to enter more easily,” said Brookings Institution senior fellow John Hudak. “We are in a place where more is better until we understand what less looks like.”

How awful to think you couldn’t just walk up to a memorial and gaze upon it without making a reservation and going through a background check. The amazing thing about Washington is not just its history but the accessibility of it.

Lawmakers may have no one to blame but themselves for this sad state of affairs.

“We have members of Congress who campaigned on television with rifles, openly threatening sitting members of Congress,” said William Resh, an associate professor at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. If they can operate without accountability, Resh asked, “why should their base feel any differently?”

Law enforcement agencies hunting down insurrectionists would, of course, help make Washington safer. But so would Republican lawmakers around the country standing up for the integrity of our elections instead of pandering to the dangerous fantasies of extremists and conspiracy theorists.

Meanwhile, officials have to work to keep the district as open and available as possible under volatile circumstances. Even if landmarks have to reopen with increased security, it'll be better than leaving tourists to peek through fences topped with razor wire.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • NBA player turned conspiracy theorist stages one-man pro-Trump protest amid inaugural security prepared for thousands

    The extra security measures appeared to have kept many protesters away from the Capitol and inaugural activities, but not one man.

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • Netanyahu courts Arab voters in election-year turnabout

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent much of his long career casting Israel's Arab minority as a potential fifth column led by terrorist sympathizers, is now openly courting their support as he seeks reelection in the country's fourth vote in less than two years. The Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties that secured a record 15 seats in the 120-member Knesset last March, is riven by a dispute over whether it should work with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud at a time when less objectionable center-left parties are in disarray.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'It feels great!' - President Biden enters WH

    After taking the oath of office and a brief dash to shake some hands, Biden made it safely to the White House in a barricaded city guarded by more than 25,000 troops and devoid of the hundreds of thousands of spectators who normally throng to the quadrennial ritual. The unprecedented precautions ensured the new U.S. president and Vice President Kamala Harris took office free of incident in a ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol, two weeks to the day after a mob attacked the building in a failed attempt to keep Congress from certifying their victory.

  • New York City is days away from running out of COVID-19 vaccine doses, de Blasio warns

    New York City is on pace to run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses and be forced to cancel appointments within a matter of days, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has warned. The New York mayor in a briefing Tuesday said that the city "desperately" needs more supply as COVID-19 vaccinations move "faster and faster.""At the rate we are going, we will begin to run out on Thursday -- this Thursday, two days from now," de Blasio said. "And we will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday. ... If we don't get more vaccine quickly, a new supply of vaccine, we will have to cancel appointments and no longer give shots after Thursday for the remainder of the week at a lot of our sites."De Blasio went on to say that "on the current schedule," New York City isn't set to be resupplied until next Tuesday, meaning "many of our sites" wouldn't be able to begin administering vaccines again until next Wednesday."This is crazy," de Blasio said. "This is not the way it should be. We have the ability to vaccinate a huge number of people. We need the vaccine to go with it."De Blasio called on the federal government to do everything possible "to get us the maximum supply" of vaccines, and one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, he expressed hope that the incoming administration "is going to fix a lot of this." > Mayor Bill de Blasio announces NYC will run out of vaccine doses by Thursday.pic.twitter.com/QItlrO5WeC> > -- The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Trump's final mention of the pandemic as president includes racist conspiracy theory, downplayed deaths, and no regrets

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump decisions on COVID, climate change

    Fresh off his inauguration Wednesday, President Biden began his term with executive orders on measures ranging from curbing the coronavirus pandemic to addressing racial inequality, many of which roll back measures enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

  • Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop due in US court

    A federal judge may decide Thursday whether a Pennsylvania woman accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol should be released on bail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson is also expected to preside over a preliminary hearing for Harrisburg resident Riley June Williams, 22, who is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the Jan. 6 rioting and the tipster claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence.

  • U.S. sanctions Venezuelan oil man close to Maduro and regime’s opposition leader

    The federal government Tuesday sanctioned Venezuelan businessman Francisco D’Agostino for allegedly helping President Nicolás Maduro’s regime evade a U.S. crackdown on the South American country’s oil exports.

  • China's COVID-19 vaccine makers apply to join COVAX scheme

    China said on Wednesday three drugmakers had submitted applications to supply their COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX in the country's first formal move to provide locally developed shots to the initiative. Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have applied to join the scheme, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference on Wednesday. The COVAX scheme - led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance - is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

  • Ashley Biden: 'I will not have job in my father's administration,' unlike Ivanka Trump

    Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley has said she will not have a job in her father's administration, unlike Ivanka Trump, in her first interview since the election. The only child of President-elect Biden and wife Jill, Ashley, a 39-year-old social worker in Delaware, said she instead wanted to use her new platform to ”advocate for social justice and mental health.” “I will not have a job in the administration,” she told NBC's Today Show, in what could be seen as a jibe at the current First Daughter, who, along with husband Jared Kushner, had adviser roles in the White House. “I do hope to bring awareness and education to some topics, subjects that are, you know, really important.” Ms Biden, who is married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein, was active in her father's presidential campaign, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and hosting an event for women in Wisconsin.

  • UK: 'Genocide' clause to China trade deals narrowly defeated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers voted against a controversial proposal seeking to bar trade deals with any country deemed by the U.K. High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill was largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.

  • Moderna's COVID-19 given to first Japanese volunteer as Takeda starts trial

    Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the first test subject in Japan on Thursday, its distributor said, a critical step toward securing enough shots to inoculate the nation's population. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co announced the start of a combined phase I and II study of 200 adult volunteers in Japan. The government has purchased 50 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 25 million people, contingent on its regulatory approval.

  • What happened to Joe Biden’s father? President references his dad’s unemployment in inaugural address

    Joe Biden Sr was an important influence in 46th president’s life