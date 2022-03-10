Editorial: Louisville not finished seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. We won't let this go

It has been two years since Breonna Taylor’s death and Louisville has not seen justice. Criminal courtroom confrontations may be over for now, but the work to rectify what happened to Breonna Taylor is not finished yet and the Louisville Metro Police Department knows it.

Louisville has not done enough to ensure that what happened to Breonna Taylor will never happen again to another community member.

There has been a lot of time and money spent to confirm for everyone that plenty is wrong with LMPD. An independent assessment recommended 102 fixes and the Department of Justice investigation is ongoing.

Yes. Some progress has been made. Louisville banned no-knock search warrants, created a civilian review board and inspector general to review LMPD’s questionable actions and it hired a new chief. All of these things needed to be done, but progress has slowed.

No criminal charges filed

Prosecutors could not boil down all that went wrong on March 13, 2020, to pinpoint charges against the officers whose bullets struck Taylor down in her own home. The officers should have never been there in the first place.

Following the Brett Hankison not guilty verdict for wanton endangerment, protesters could be heard shouting “Not in Kentucky!” An answer to the question on their minds, where does one find justice? Not in Kentucky.

Justice was served in a courtroom for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The malice of their murders was undeniable. For Breonna Taylor, the events that unfolded underscore the systemic inequities of our criminal justice system.

For Louisville, and many other cities across America, justice will not come in the form of men behind bars who once wore a police uniform. So it must come in the form of an overhaul to the police department.

No-knock warrants

Breonna’s law - the banning of no-knock warrants - along with search warrant reforms that require additional reviews, approvals and oversight were a good place to start for Louisville. Especially considering that the warrant for Breonna Taylor’s apartment was based on lies. Joshua Jaynes, was fired for the lie that cost Breonna Taylor her life. There is no hope for trust where there are lies.

A Courier Journal analysis in September found that the city has fulfilled many of its reform promises in the form of updated policy and protocol. However, other reforms they agreed to in the $12 million settlement with Breonna Taylor’s family, requires the department to shore up their softer skills. Those have stalled. The city has yet to invest in social workers for responding to certain dispatch calls, implement IAPro to flag potential problem officers or have officers invest other non-response time in the communities where they work.

Showing up

One protestor said following the Hankinson trial, “Nobody is going to be against y’all if you stand with us, that’s all we’re asking for...”

But LMPD officers don’t seem eager to connect, even when those connections are incentivized. The Courier Journal reported in Sept. that no one in the department - zero - has taken advantage of the housing credit provision to live in the communities where relationships are strained. The Courier journal reached out to see if that has changed, but as of this writing had not received a response. Officers are also not available for paid volunteer hours with local organizations.

LMPD has cited “coverage gaps” that prohibit this initiative from moving forward. Isn’t that a grand irony? Officers don’t have the time to dedicate to helping organizations in the community because they have to police that community.

LMPD must be more accessible to the community in a positive, proactive way. One of the community complaints noted in the independent assessment of the LMPD was “We only see the Chief when something happens.”

Police Chief Erika Shields wasn’t available for interviews with Courier Journal reporters inquiring about their reform progress or to discuss the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Relationships with Louisville community members must be a priority for LMPD. It has to start with a willingness to show up and stand with their fellow community members - be with the community doing good work and join them on their best days. Not just to police their parades or witness their worst days as a response to a 9-1-1 call.

Negotiations, politics and protocol may move the internal needle of the police department, but investing time in the communities you serve, knowing the needs of residents in all Louisville neighborhoods and trusting in one another’s intentions, has to begin with open dialogue, camaraderie and transparency. Louisville needs LMPD to show up for the long haul, with the intention of working towards meaningful, lasting community solutions.

The Courier Journal is committed to keeping this conversation going. There’s more work to be done and we’re here to remind you. To quote another frequent chant heard during protests for justice for Breonna Taylor, “We won’t let this go.”

