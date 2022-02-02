Editorial: The margins of the law

In recent debates about how to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public, many of the ideas centered around independent oversight boards with investigative powers or reducing officers’ scope of authority so they might focus on serious crimes.

That may have been aiming too high. It turns out “don’t manufacture evidence to coerce false confessions” was a better place to start, and prohibiting even that was too ambitious for the members of our General Assembly.

Shortly before leaving office last month, Attorney General Mark Herring announced his office had reached agreement with the Virginia Beach Police Department over forged documents used to secure convictions in five criminal cases between 2016 and 2020.

The Office of Civil Rights, a division created by Herring in 2021 to handle claims of discrimination and civil rights abuses, conducted the investigation, reviewing “thousands of pages of documents related to policies and procedures, training, and interviews/interrogations.”

An internal review by the police department of about 9,600 criminal investigations during that time period found five instances in which detectives manufactured reports, using letterhead from the Department of Forensic Science along with a signature and contact information for a fictitious department employee, that claimed a suspect’s DNA was found at a crime scene.

A conciliation agreement signed by Herring, Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney and Police Chief Paul Neudigate on Jan. 11 pledged the department to abandon the practice, which in one case saw a forged document entered into evidence in a bail hearing.

“This was an extremely troubling and potentially unconstitutional tactic that abused the name of the commonwealth to try to coerce confessions,” Herring said in a statement accompanying the agreement. “While I appreciate that Virginia Beach Police put an end to this practice and cooperated with our investigation, this is clearly a tactic that should never have been used.”

It’s ridiculous that it needs to be said, but it’s underhanded and unseemly for police to make up evidence and use it to try to gain a confession. Yes, there are bad people in the world, and, yes, we want police to catch those bad people. But we also expect police to be the good people and to conduct themselves accordingly.

Forging documents and behaving in this manner harms the department’s reputation, unfairly maligns the Department of Forensic Science, and serves to harm the public trust that police need to do their jobs.

That’s especially important at a moment when law enforcement is under the microscope. This is a time when communities should be working to build stronger bonds between police officers and the public they serve and eliminate behavior that undermines that relationship.

Though Duhaney and Neudigate signed the agreement, neither was in those positions at the time these tactics were used. To their credit, they moved to immediately prohibit those practices and said, correctly, “this very limited interrogation technique ... was not in the spirit of what the community expects of their police department.”

However, that statement also noted that this sort of thing isn’t technically illegal. It’s in a gray area of the law, with state and federal courts allowing interrogators to lie to suspects and to use some coercive methods as long as they do not elicit a confession in certain circumstances.

That lack of clarity in the law puts police in a difficult spot, and those detectives who stepped over the line probably felt within their right to do so. It would be better, then, for lawmakers to prohibit the practice.

But on Friday, a bill to do so was voted down in a state House subcommittee on a party-line vote, with Republicans voting against and Democrats voting in favor.

That all but ensures some departments will see that as a green light, despite the potential harm it will inflict. Virginia should expect Attorney General Jason Miyares, a former prosecutor from Virginia Beach, to act with the same force as his predecessor when such infractions are brought to his attention, as they will be.