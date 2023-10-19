EDITORIAL: May the day never come when we are unwilling

Oct. 18—The world came to our aid in 2011, now it's our turn again. In Ukraine. In the Mideast.

But how? Here are some ways to help:

International Committee of the Red CrossThey are known for humanitarian work on behalf of victims of wars and violence and, according to published reports, have been in both Israel and the occupied territories since 1967.

While not rated by Charity Navigator, it has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize three times. That's a pretty good endorsement.

Doctors Without BordersAccording to Charity Navigator, Doctors Without Borders works with the United Nations and U.S. government on humanitarian concerns and provides aid in dozens of countries around the world "to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe, primarily due to armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, exclusion from health care, or natural disasters." They get a four-star rating from Charity Navigator."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Save the ChildrenAnother four-star rating from Charity Navigator, they are active in the Mideast and in Ukraine.

According to Save the Children's website, they have been providing services and support to Palestinian children caught in the ongoing conflict since 1953, and have had a permanent presence in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1973."

"In Egypt, Save the Children is partnering with the Egyptian Red Crescent to send supplies to the Gaza strip as soon as a safe passage for aid across the border is established."

Also, according to their website: "18 months of war has been a catastrophe for children in Ukraine. They live in constant fear, with no end to the war in sight. More than 6 million people in Ukraine remain internally displaced, while over 8 million have fled to neighboring countries as refugees."

There are many more ways to help.

Go to charitywatch.org or the Better Business Bureau's give.org to learn about about these and other charities.

The world came to our aid. May the day never come when we are unable or unwilling to help.

Give wisely, but give generously.