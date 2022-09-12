Editorial: Months after Shireen Abu Akleh’s death, we need more than cursory acknowledgment

At long last, Israeli officials have acknowledged what’s been apparent for months: that an IDF soldier almost certainly fired the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist and U.S. citizen Shireen Abu Akleh this May in occupied Jenin, where she was covering a military operation alongside other media.

It’s not enough. While Israeli leadership begrudgingly admitted a “high possibility” that one of their troops was responsible, it seems to be treating the controversy as an annoyance and any suggestion that it may hold someone accountable or reevaluate its rules of engagement as an incursion on its independence.

In response to questions last week, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he would “not allow an IDF soldier that was protecting himself from terrorist fire to be prosecuted just to receive applause from abroad.” While it’s undeniable that there were real military clashes in the area — the reason for Abu Akleh’s presence was in fact to cover them — neither Lapid nor anyone else has offered evidence that the IDF soldiers who shot in the direction of her and other journalists were returning fire.

In fact, the official Israeli response so far has mostly failed to engage with or even acknowledge the existing evidence that there was no ongoing skirmish when the fateful shot rang out. CNN used eyewitness testimony, video footage, weapons experts and forensic audio analysis to conclude that Abu Akleh was almost certainly shot by Israelis, and possibly in a targeted attack. Similar conclusions were reached by The Associated Press. And The New York Times. And The Washington Post.

It is concerning that Israel is not engaging with this body of evidence. It’s understandable that a state under the constant threat of terrorism feels hesitant to constrain its soldiers, but sweeping the death of a journalist under the rug is not a way to preserve the ideals of democracy and liberalism that Israel at its best represents. It must accept a full and impartial investigation, and be ready to dole out consequences as appropriate.

———