EDITORIAL: NATIONAL There's no place like American for gun violence

Sep. 2—It was perfectly legal for the racist killer of three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida to buy and possess the Glock handgun and AR-15-style rifle he used in the shootings, officials said....

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Americans' right to possess, carry and conceal weapons cannot be curtailed by laws that are not rooted in practices that existed in the late 18th century, when the 2nd Amendment was drafted and ratified. Gun advocates argue that the right to carry weapons makes Americans safer, and that any bad guy with a gun is now more likely to be stopped by a good guy with a gun — someone presumably like an armed parent, retired police officer or judge.

The targeted racist slayings understandably loomed larger in the news than the family violence. President Biden said, "We must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, said, "Targeting people because of their race has no place in the state of Florida." Former Vice President Mike Pence, also running for president, said, "There is no place in America for racially inspired violence."

They are wrong and they know it. The American people, their politicians, their courts and their culture have made this nation the planet's preeminent place to target people for death because of their race — or for any other reason, such as their familial relationship, differing beliefs or reasons indiscernible to the rest of us. This country is exactly the place for hateful, murderous, suicidal gun violence, because this is the place for millions upon millions of guns, and the bizarre American delusion that the more of them we have, the safer and freer we are....

Firearms are the leading cause of death of juveniles in the U.S. Biden recently unveiled a plan to increase access to mental health care, including in schools, in part to address the causes of gun violence.

The far-right organization called Moms for Liberty said, in effect, don't you dare. Mental health care "has NO place in public schools," the group said in a social media post earlier this month.

At a special session of the Tennessee Legislature called in response to the slaying of three children and three adults at a Nashville elementary school in March, lawmakers last week rejected gun control proposals and instead introduced measures to allow more guns in schools.

Speaking of schools, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death at a high school football game on Aug. 25 in Choctaw, Okla. Several others were shot as well. Don't confuse that incident with the one at the high school game the same night in Tulsa, in which a 16-year-old waved a pistol, causing a stampede and ending the game before it was finished. Or the game on the same night in Locust Grove, also in Oklahoma, where a deputy took a gun from a teenager....

"Why bring those to a football stadium?" Madison Township Police Chief Gary York asked. "Why do these kids have them to begin with?"

Such a mystery. Where on Earth do kids get these violent ideas? and where do they get all those guns?