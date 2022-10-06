EDITORIAL: Navy The embarrassments keep coming

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read

Oct. 6—"Fat Francis" — the central figure in a $35 million corruption scandal in the U.S. Navy — is in Venezuela, perhaps never to receive his due punishment, having fled the U.S. a month ago just days before his sentencing.

And the sailor blamed by his commanders with destroying a $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship, the USS Bonhomme Richard, was cleared last week by a military judge.

Neither story covers the military service in glory.

To be sure, Leonard Glenn Francis — the 350-pound Malaysian defense contractor who routinely bribed naval officials to supply him with classified information on ship movements, direct business to his company and tip him off to investigations — did not escape from military custody on Labor Day weekend. It was the U.S. Marshals service that lost him from house confinement.

The Marshals service, and the federal judge who approved the conditions of his medical furlough from prison, deserve scrutiny for the incredibly lax and opulent terms of his house arrest.

Francis hired his own guards, who were stationed in windowless garages, with no night patrols and no visitor's logs, while he resided in a $7,000 a month rented house in a gated community. The Washington Post reported last month that Francis always seemed to have advance notice of official visits, and it took six hours for authorities to respond when the severed ankle monitor signaled that there was a problem.

But worse than the ignominy of losing the prisoner is the wantonness of his fraud and the deep-rooted cooperation he got for years from the Navy. Thirty-three officers and civilians have been convicted in the fraud, including a rear admiral, since the first charges were filed in 2013.

Honest officers who reported the fraud far earlier had their careers ruined. The length and breadth of the scandal suggests that the Navy's culture is far too welcoming to supply chain corruption.

The Bonhomme Richard case is another matter. The ship — the third naval vessel to bear the name — burst into flames on July 12, 2022, while docked in San Diego for $250 million in maintenance work. Seaman Ryan Mays was swiftly blamed for starting the fire.

But the case fell apart. No physical evidence against Mays was presented in his court-martial; a key witness changed his story; and an internal Navy report found that the fire was preventable and unacceptable, and that there were lapses in training, coordination, communications, fire preparedness, equipment maintenance and overall command and control. The Navy has disciplined more than 20 senior officers and sailors.

Mays may well have been charged solely in an attempt to deflect responsibility.

Corruption and incompetence are a poisonous combination in any organization, and one need only look at Russia's failures in Ukraine to see how that plays out in a military context. The U.S. deserves and demands better of its Navy.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry

    Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities, according to details released Thursday by the Vatican. The Nov. 3-6 visit will mark Francis' second trip to the Gulf, his second to a majority Muslim nation in as many months and his second to participate in an interfaith gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote dialogue among people of different faiths. Just as he did in Kazakhstan last month, when Francis participated in an interfaith peace conference, the 85-year-old pope is set to close out the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.

  • Hammering Democrats on crime, Pa. Republicans target a liberal prosecutor

    Campaigning on crime and looking for boogeymen, Republicans in Pennsylvania have zeroed in on Philadelphia's progressive district attorney, a national leader

  • Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs

    Japan’s top automaker Toyota said Thursday that it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash. The fix will enable Toyota Motor Corp. to resume making and selling the EVs, a key model in the company's effort to strengthen its electric lineup. Toyota officials said they hoped the fix would help restore the company’s reputation for quality.

  • Commanders’ Rivera calls Robinson’s return ‘promising’

    Ron Rivera talked about Brian Robinson's return and how the Commanders can use both Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

  • Blended-wing tanker, nuke reactors, electric cars in USAF climate plan

    With more than 80% of the Air Force's energy going to power aircraft, making planes more fuel-efficient is a major part of the department's climate plan.

  • Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

    Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. For some of those working in reproductive health care today in her home state of Kentucky, Lynn’s music proves all too relevant. Lynn, who sang about birth control after Roe v. Wade became a landmark legal decision protecting abortion rights, died only months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 case, creating a massive shift in reproductive rights across the country.

  • California man charged with hate crimes for targeting South Asian women in necklace robbery spree

    A man has been charged with hate crimes after targeting South Asian women in a two-month robbery spree in the San Francisco Bay Area, prosecutors said on Monday. Lathan Johnson, 37, of East Palo Alto, is accused of snatching necklaces from at least 14 women — aged 50 to 73 — and injuring some of them in the process. The robberies, which began in June, took place in San Jose, Milpitas, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

  • N. Korea fires more missiles, condemns Washington

    STORY: Another day, another North Korean missile test. This time, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected two short-range missiles fired into the sea off the Korean Peninsula on Thursday (October 6). Pyongyang tried to reframe the test as a reaction against what it called “serious threats to stability on the peninsula”, from the US. Its foreign ministry on Thursday accused Washington of ratcheting up tensions, by sending the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to the region. Following the North’s test, South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol pledged to beef up ties with the U.S. and Japan, to ensure his country’s security. He said he would speak to his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, over the phone on Thursday. Kishida told reporters Pyongyang’s latest launch - its sixth in nearly two weeks – cannot be tolerated. Japan’s defence chief, Yasukazu Hamada, also condemned North Korea. “These actions by North Korea are a threat to the peace and security of our country, region, and the international community and it's absolutely unacceptable.” Tensions escalated after Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Tuesday. In response to the North’s provocations, the U.S. held joint missile drills and fighter jet exercises with Japan and South Korea. China and Russia blamed these displays of military force for provoking the North’s ballistic missile tests, at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, drawing fire from U.S. envoy Linda Greenfield-Thomas. “Firstly, the United States and the ROK (Republic of Korea) carry out defensive military exercises responsibly and consistent with international law. Ballistic missile launches by the DPRK are unlawful, they are reckless, and they endanger neighbors in the region. And there's no equivalency between these two activities.” China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council, declined holding a public council meeting on North Korea. The U.S. accused both of “enabling” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The US State Department says it’s still committed to a diplomatic approach to North Korea, and called on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

  • Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

    Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t.

  • Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

    The FBI seized documents during a raid on Mar-a-Lago, prompting a legal battle between the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump.

  • Jury awards former MARTA employee after he was terminated for incident he says was self-defense

    Leaders at MARTA said they classify an altercation between the worker and a passenger as aggravated assault against the passenger.

  • In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia's private army of mercenaries

    As Russia's military performance weakens, a notorious mercenary group, long part of the Ukraine fight, steps into spotlight

  • Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

    A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Russia's minions "evacuate" en masse as Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 07:15 Russia's minions have been running away as temporarily occupied territories are being liberated: three busloads of supporters of the occupiers have departed from Svatove to Novopskov in Luhansk Oblast; representatives of private security companies from occupied Crimea are going to return to the peninsula from Kherson Oblast.

  • Russian bodies, shattered vehicles mark Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town

    The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman. Unaware that their forces already had withdrawn from the key rail junction, the Russians last weekend drove into an ambush by Ukrainian special forces, their flight and lives ended by a storm of gunfire, the officers said. The bodies, the ruined vehicles and carpets of bullets, torn uniforms and metal shards testified on Wednesday to Moscow’s loss of Lyman to a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has reclaimed parts of Donestk province overrun by Russian forces earlier this year.

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • Ukraine war: Russia warns US of direct military clash risk

    Moscow says a US decision to send more military aid to Ukraine is an "immediate threat" to Russia.

  • Ukraine announces the liberation of Luhansk Oblast

    Several settlements have been liberated in occupied Luhansk Oblast, signaling the start of the liberation operation in the region, regional governor Serhiy Hayday announced on Oct. 5.