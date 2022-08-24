EDITORIAL: A needed effort pays off

Aug. 24—On Monday, we learned that law enforcement officials conducted a sweep of a business outside South Point village limits which had been suspected as a site where drug and prostitution activity took place.

In the sweep, four men were arrested and charged with soliciting, while another was charged with compelling prostitution.

Though the site of the sweep was in Lawrence County, all arrested were Scioto County residents and the law enforcement operation was the result of multiple agencies, at the state, county and city level, cooperating through the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.

According to the press release on the sweep, six victims were located, who were then offered medical and social services from nongovernmental agencies and nonprofits working alongside law enforcement.

We are thankful that aid was offered to those who suffered from this situation and hope anyone guilty of crimes will be prosecuted.

Friday's operation was a strong example of cooperation among all levels of government and we thank all involved for the end result of a safer state and county.