EDITORIAL: No good reason to ban livestreaming trial

Apr. 29—It seems Minnesota court rules are situational when it comes to transparency of court proceedings, and that's a troubling development.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill recently denied requests by the media and the prosecution to livestream the trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of George Floyd. It's a remarkable ruling, given Cahill was the same judge who approved livestreaming of the initial Floyd case against officer Derek Chauvin.

In the Chauvin case, Cahill rightly riled that public access was paramount to justice and limiting such access via pandemic safety requirements would create a "manifest injustice." So the judge decided to livestream the trial to the world. About 18 million people watched the verdict being read.

But Cahill now says that because the pandemic has significantly receded, the same "injustice" issue is no longer relevant. Minnesota law typically allows only the filming or broadcasting of trials at the sentencing stage. Both parties in a case must consent to any other filming during the trial. In the recent case, defendants' lawyers are objecting to the livestreaming.

A media coalition, including the Star Tribune, argued the pandemic could come back strong and again require restrictions to access. But the media group also argued transparency enhances the credibility and trust of the courts. A committee commissioned by the Minnesota Supreme Court is considering rules that would allow more access without consent of the parties. The court will rule this summer.

We believe that the trial should be livestreamed. Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were recently found guilty in federal court of violating Floyd's civil rights. Federal rules also prohibit broadcasting of trials.

Cahill argues Minnesota law does not allow him the leeway he had under other circumstances. But how the law applies is often decided by judges' discretion, and we believe Cahill has a sound basis for expanding access as he did in the first Floyd trial. The "manifest injustice" is that 18 million people will not be able to see the trial of these defendants.

Story continues

While the pandemic may be waning, there is no waning in the desire for justice by people of color and others.

The access question shouldn't be decided about who can fit in a court room safely. It should be about creating universal access to the workings of a system that can take away a defendant's freedom, in some cases, forever.

The judiciary is the most powerful of government institutions in this respect. People deserve to see how it wields its power, and all should be able to see if, as inscribed on the U.S. Supreme Court building, whether there is "equal justice under the law."