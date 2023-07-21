Editorial: No room in the inn: Eric Adams, running out of space, tries to stay ahead of NYC’s growing migrant population

In the latest chapter in the city’s ongoing saga over the arrival of tens of thousands of asylum seekers and fewer and fewer places to put them, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the city would mandate single adult migrants to reapply for placement after a 60-day period. The requirement would be paired with casework, but it’s not totally clear what they’re supposed to do if and when this doesn’t result in housing. It’s also not clear how it comports with the city’s right to shelter provisions; while the mayor is attempting to modify aspects of the agreement, it remains very much in place.

If this is a pledge to move people into some sort of assured placement after 60 days, then have at it. We’ve long been among the proponents of moving people from expensive, often-inconvenient shelter placements to more permanent, stabilizing housing.

If this is instead an effort to put people out if they haven’t managed to find an apartment — in a historically tight housing market with unprecedented rents and, for many asylum seekers, without work authorization to make a legal income that could cover that cost — within 60 days, then the administration needs to explain how this is expected to help with its legitimate concerns over the cost and logistics of migrant services.

After all, it is Adams himself who’s justified his program of encampment and subway sweeps with the correct mantra that it is inhumane for the city to allow people to live out on the streets and the trains and the platforms. We’re no soothsayers, but we’d have to figure that some good percentage of the folks who are excluded from shelter are going to end up on the streets and trains and platforms. Then what? Will they be swept up and offered… shelter placement?

Of course, the city shouldn’t be put into the impossible position of making these decisions in the first place. The feds have fully stepped back from using any resources to coordinate or facilitate arrivals, just as they have abdicated responsibility for stopping GOP governors from rolling out their own conflicting border policies.

