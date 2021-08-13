EDITORIAL: No time to spare on stopping climate change

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·3 min read

Aug. 13—No sign of Chicken Little in this recently released report. All warnings are to be taken seriously. The sky isn't falling, but there are mountains of proof that the atmosphere is dangerously warming and that calls for changes that need to be taken seriously and immediately.

The U.N. climate report that came out Monday didn't reveal any big surprises, but the message is clearer than ever: The Earth is in big trouble and we, as its really careless renters, are responsible for the bulk of the damage.

Scientists have been pointing out the threat of global warming for decades. And despite some people ignoring those warnings or instead claiming wet weather proves there's no such thing as drought or that wildfires should be blamed on poor management practices, fact is fact.

The report, done by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, says there is no doubt humans have warmed the planet by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times. That disturbing piece of truth is based on 14,000 studies that include better data and models than have ever been used before. And unfortunately, firsthand observation has become so much more of a factor in supporting recent findings.

When international reports are released, it's easy for comfortable Americans to not pay attention. We may think, for the most part, that the biggest problems are occurring elsewhere, especially in poor countries that lack infrastructure. Most of us have enough to eat, have roofs over our heads and can drive to where we want to go.

But if you had to restrict watering your lawn, did not go outside much on some days because of poor air quality, got your boat stuck on a ramp or worried about the soybean crop after this summer of drought, you have recently been affected by climate change.

And it's not going to get better. Not only are we seeing drought, but we've experienced torrential rainstorms in past summers, flooding on local rivers that has wrecked highways, private property and closed off communities, and warmer winters with less snow that can affect water and soil as well as change our recreational opportunities.

We can't afford to mull over more reports. Governments need to keep passing laws that require cutting fossil fuels and reducing the carbon footprint of not only business and industry but of individuals. Supporting clean energy, the production of electric cars, conservation efforts and adequate funding of scientific research all have to be part of the solution. Now.

If Minnesotans want to protect their way of life — including its abundant waterways, diverse plant life and reliance on agriculture as a top economic driver — then we have to pay attention and support environmental action.

An added benefit to taking that action is its boost to our economy. A report released this week by Clean Energy Economy MN states that clean energy companies employed 55,329 Minnesotans at the end of 2020. Even though that's actually a 10.5 percent drop from 2019 attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's clean energy sector grew by 10 percent in the second half of the year — nearly two times the growth rate for jobs in the overall economy.

Global warming isn't someone else's problem; it's a problem we all have to recognize and work together to fix. There's already been damage we can't undo; life as we know it is running out of time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

    The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020. The data also showed that the share of the white population fell from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, the lowest on record, though white people continue to be the most prevalent racial or ethnic group.

  • Climate-fueled wildfires take toll on tropical Pacific isles

    A metal roof sits atop the burned remains of a homestead on the once-lush slopes of Hawaii's Mauna Kea — a dormant volcano and the state's tallest peak — charred cars and motorcycles strewn about as wind-whipped sand and ash blast the scorched landscape. Generations of Kumu Micah Kamohoalii's family have lived on these lands reserved for Native Hawaiians, and his cousin owns this house destroyed by the state's largest-ever wildfire. “I’ve never seen a fire this big,” Kamohoalii said.

  • Lawmakers ask Amazon what it plans to do with palm print biometric data

    A group of senators sent new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy a letter Friday pressing the company for more information about how it scans and stores customer palm prints for use in some of its retail stores. The company rolled out the palm print scanners through a program it calls Amazon One, encouraging people to make contactless payments in its brick and mortar stores without the use of a card. Amazon introduced its Amazon One scanners late last year, and they can now be found in Amazon Go convenience and grocery stores, Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star stores across the U.S. The scanners are also installed in eight Washington state-based Whole Foods locations.

  • Alarming UN report failed to resonate with swing voters, and few know Biden's climate agenda

    The United Nations IPCC's alarming sixth assessment report, released Monday, was splashed across newspaper front pages, at the top of most mainstream news websites, and received significant TV coverage on cable and network broadcasts. Yes, but: The report — the panel's most comprehensive look at how humans are altering the planet's climate in sweeping ways — failed to register, let alone resonate, with swing voters, according to an unscientific sampling from two Engagious/Schlesinger focus group

  • State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires

    Russian authorities expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia on Friday to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev declared the state of emergency for Sakha-Yakutia. The move should help organize the transfer of firefighting resources from other regions to help fight the blazes in Yakutia, which is Russia’s largest territory and bigger than Argentina.

  • The Democratic Senate Majority Could Hinge On California's Governor Recall

    Unusual election rules could give a Republican governor elected with relatively few votes the power to replace the oldest member of a narrowly divided Senate.

  • Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course

    Put ‘em up!

  • Biden-backed ‘blue’ hydrogen may pollute more than coal, study finds

    Infrastructure bill includes $8bn to develop ‘clean hydrogen’ but study finds large emissions from production of ‘blue’ hydrogen A Shell hydrogen station for hydrogen fuel cell cars in Torrance, California. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The large infrastructure bill passed by the US Senate and hailed by Joe Biden as a key tool to tackle the climate crisis includes billions of dollars to support a supposedly clean fuel that is potentially even more polluting than coal, new research has found

  • Take a look at some of the lakes in California that have been swallowed up by the 'megadrought,' hitting record low levels

    California is experiencing one of its worst droughts in years. The dry weather has turned massive lakes into pits of sand and dirt.

  • Coyote attacks in Canada: Why it seems like the animals are getting more aggressive

    Encounters with coyotes in cities across Canada appear to be more frequent these days. Starling incidents with the animals have made headlines around the world, such as the case of Macy the Yorkie, who ended up in ICU after trying to protect her 10-year-old owner from an attack in a Toronto neighbourhood. When a Global News crew came to interview the young girl, the same coyote appeared on camera chasing another neighbour.

  • Calling hydrogen a zero-emissions fuel is wrong, new study says — energy industry cries foul

    Clean hydrogen is a fuel the Biden administration believes will be part of the toolkit necessary to propel the U.S. to zero emissions by 2050, not to mention a 50% cut in those emissions as soon as the end of the decade. But a peer-reviewed study out Thursday argues that the fuel's credentials need reconsideration.

  • Meet the Lightyear One, a solar-powered electric car slated to arrive next year. It was created by a 30-year-old engineering prodigy.

    Lightyear was born when Lex Hoefsloot saw how capable his university's solar-powered cars were. Now he's trying to bring the tech to everyone.

  • Bears prying open home windows in Rocky Mountain town. ‘Straight to the refrigerator’

    In the same Colorado town, a hungry bear broke into at least eight cars in one night.

  • First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers

    A harvester rumbles through the fields in the early morning light, mowing down rows of corn and chopping up ears, husks and stalks into mulch for feed at a local dairy. There won't be enough water to plant the corn crop. Climate change, drought and high demand are expected to force the first-ever mandatory cuts to a water supply that 40 million people across the American West depend on — the Colorado River.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Rare footage shows elusive ‘yellow whales’ in stunning detail

    A San Diego-based ecotour operator has captured stunning aerial footage, perhaps first of its kind, showing Cuvier’s beaked whales swimming along the surface.

  • ‘The refuge is closed’: Permits to be required for Cape Romain horseshoe crab harvest

    Environmental groups sued the federal government for failing to protect animals harmed by the harvest in October. Since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will change its policy this week, they asked courts to dismiss the suit.

  • What can South Florida and the Keys expect from Fred? Details on rain, wind, flooding

    Fred is battered and bruised from its fight through Hispaniola’s jagged mountainous terrain. But, like a shark’s resolve for survival, we can’t count the tropical depression down and out.

  • To get cows to burp and fart less methane gas, just add seaweed to their diet

    Methane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions.

  • Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often for environmental reasons. Experts weigh in.

    Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often because of the environment. Experts weigh in on how much water one can actually save by adjusting our bathing habits.