Editorial: Now that a second recall effort has failed, let George Gascón do the work he was elected to do

The Times Editorial Board
·4 min read
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, joined by members of SEIU Local 2015 and other local leaders, addresses a news conference held on the steps of Hall of Justice on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dist. Atty. George Gascón in 2021. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Now that a second attempt to recall Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón has failed in the petition phase, let’s hope there is not a third.

Voters heard Gascón’s change-oriented proposals for the office during a long 2020 campaign and said “yes,” electing him over a two-term incumbent and putting him in office for a full four-year term that is not even half over. Voters can review his record in 2024 and decide then whether to keep him, assuming he runs again, or to move in a different direction.

Opponents certainly had every opportunity to cut his tenure short. An effort last year to gather the needed 566,857 valid voter signatures to put a recall on the ballot barely got off the ground for lack of money, but the second attempt was well funded and culminated in petitions being sent to virtually every registered voter in Los Angeles County.

Despite a nationwide media campaign that tapped into an anti-reform movement spearheaded by political conservatives and broadly backed by law enforcement groups, even that effort fell short.

That’s a good sign. Important criminal justice reforms have moved forward in California since the Arnold Schwarzenegger administration and the electorate has consistently defeated a concerted rollback effort — until June 7, when San Francisco voters recalled Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin. Reform won important victories elsewhere in California and around the nation on the same day, but a Gascón recall later this year, in the nation’s largest local jurisdiction, might easily have stalled the movement.

Criminal justice reforms in California focus on carving back some of the sentencing excesses that characterized the 1980s and 1990s, when the state engaged in a massive program of prison construction, bolstered by legislation and ballot measures that amped up punishment and targeted drug crimes alongside murder and violent assault.

Reform began in earnest with a lawsuit challenging overcrowding in California’s bloated prison complex. The state faced either a huge inmate release ordered by federal courts or a more thoughtful and pragmatic downsizing that differentiated between violent and less serious crimes. Reforms sought to alter counties’ financial incentives to send convicted offenders to state prison or keep them at home and participating in rehabilitation and other anti-recidivism programs. Criminal justice reform also put a premium on data gathering and analysis.

Gascón quickly became a reform innovator. For example, as San Francisco's district attorney, he co-authored Proposition 47, a 2014 measure to end felony prosecution for drug possession and for smaller property crimes.

More recently, reforms have focused on racial equity and curbing police misconduct, especially following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Gascón has been a leader on those issues as well.

These were and remain the correct moves for Los Angeles County, where voters have consistently backed corrections to a criminal justice system that locks people up too often and for too long, and is inadequately effective at directing former offenders to responsible, crime-free post-prison lives.

But his leadership also earned him the enmity of anti-reform forces who labeled him a tool of George Soros, a financier and philanthropist who donates heavily to progressive prosecution candidates, including Gascón.

His critics have blamed him for nearly every high-profile crime since he took office, even though the jump in L.A. crime rates that began when strict pandemic lockdowns ended and Floyd was killed has been mirrored in jurisdictions around the U.S. They blamed him for “zero bail,” even though his policies duplicated or were outflanked by the state Judicial Council, continued by the L.A. County Superior Court and to a large extent cemented into law by a state Supreme Court ruling that held unaffordable bail unconstitutional.

Gascón was blamed for an increase in shoplifting — even though a majority of reported shoplifting crimes are misdemeanors outside his purview. He was blamed for violent “smash and grab” robberies, which he has prosecuted, and for theft of goods from Union Pacific trains as the rail company cut back its own security.

In recent months, perhaps because of the recall effort, Gascón has begun to do a better job of explaining and defending basic reform policies. We need more of that — not merely because yet another recall drive would be a waste of resources, but because voters sought in Gascón a leader who does not merely prosecute, but engages in a dialogue with residents about police, prosecution and prisons, and advocates for constructive and safety-enhancing change.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Recall election aimed at LA prosecutor fails to make ballot

    A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday. In a region that has seen rising crime rates and brazen smash-and-grab robberies and home invasions, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was faulted for criminal justice reforms that critics said fueled lawlessness, which the top prosecutor disputed. The failed attempt comes after San Francisco voters in June recalled another prominent California criminal justice reformer, District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Effort to force L.A. Dist. Atty. George Gascón into recall election fails

    There were not enough valid signatures to put the recall question on the ballot.

  • Gascón recall effort fails to collect enough valid signatures

    An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón from office has failed to collect enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot.

  • Salman Rushdie off ventilator after stabbing -agent

    STORY: Salman Rushdie's agent on Sunday said the acclaimed author was off a ventilator and that his condition is improving, after an attacker repeatedly stabbed him at an event in New York state.In an email to Reuters, Rushdie's agent said: "He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun. It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction." After being airlifted to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, Rushdie was put on a ventilator following hours of surgery and was unable to speak as of Friday evening.Rushdie's agent also said the 75-year-old would likely lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver. Rushdie was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom in western New York when police say a man rushed the stage and stabbed him.The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday.Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has lived with a bounty on his head since 1989, when the supreme leader of Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages.Authorities in Iran have made no public comment about the attack, but hardline state media outlets have celebrated the stabbing with headlines including "Satan has been blinded" and some Iranians voiced support online for the stabbing. However, many other Iranians expressed their sympathies for Rushdie, posting on social media about their anger at the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers. In a statement posted on Twitter, one of Rushdie's sons said his father was able to say a few words after getting off the ventilator, adding "Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact."

  • Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead. India will mark its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947. "The United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.

  • Who is Bears' Roquan Smith alleged agent is Saint Omni?

    A brief overlook of the uncertified NFLPA agent that contacted teams as a representative of Roquan Smith's team.

  • Ikea Shoppers Run for Their Lives After Store Ordered to Lock Down in Shanghai

    Hugo HuOne minute you’re happily browsing unpronounceable bookcases, the next you’re fleeing for your freedom. That was the scene at an Ikea store in Shanghai on Saturday when health officials ordered the site into lockdown after a COVID close contact was traced to the store.Videos shared on social media show what appears to be an inversion of Black Friday sales, with shoppers pushing past one another in a bid to get out of the outlet before the doors were locked shut. Some clips showed security

  • BREAKING: State Court declines to block Georgia abortion ban in new challenge

    On Monday, the Superior Court of Fulton County said it will not block Georgia's abortion law while a lawsuit from the ACLU is litigated.

  • Lawsuit over Idaho’s restrictive abortion ban is about a woman’s right to medical care

    “This case will be the Scopes Monkey Trial for the 21st century, and Idaho taxpayers will foot the bill,” writes Greg Hampikian. │ Opinion

  • Dog catches monkeypox after sharing owners’ bed

    A dog has been infected with monkeypox for the first time after sharing a bed with its infected owners, scientists have said.

  • Someone named Saint Omni has been contacting NFL teams about Roquan Smith

    The Roquan Smith situation is getting weird.

  • Everything you need to know about Saint Omni and the Roquan Smith situation

    We did a deep dive on Saint Omni and his connection to Roquan Smith in what's become a weird situation in Chicago.

  • Unlike anything ever seen in New Bern: Local celebrities bringing upscale entertainment venue

    Two of New Bern's most widely recognized entertainers are bringing a new venue to a historic building in downtown New Bern.

  • Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty, Iran denies all involvement

    The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments about the attack.

  • This travel essential is exactly what you need for quick trips on the go

    It’s hard to keep snacks that you enjoy on hand when traveling. Luckily, with this reusable silicone bag, you can have your favorite food or travel essentials safely secured.

  • Biden administration to launch nationwide tour to showcase legislative accomplishments in key midterm states

    President Biden is planning a tour across the country to promote his recent legislative wins, and to try and build support for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

  • Fears that war could contaminate Ukraine’s waters

    STORY: These divers are demining experts - searching a river in Ukraine.Ukrainian forces took back the Sumy region from Russian forces in April......but four months on, cannon shells are still being fished out in its waters.Ukraine's environment ministry estimates it'll take at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from the country.And there are fears long-term war could mean an environmental disaster.... leaving Ukraine's waters contaminated for years to come.Denys Monastyrskyi is Ukraine's Interior Minister.“It is known that water demining will go on for years. It is the area where we have a lot of work to do. We estimate the work that has to be done to demine Ukraine’s waters will take at least five to seven years. Why? Because it is the most difficult type of demining.” Ukraine's Emergency Service in June said more than 239 square miles of land littered with thousands of explosives had been cleared.But nearly 160,000 square miles are still seen as “contaminated”. Sofiia Sadogurska at The Center for Environmental Initiatives warns that the efforts to remove the unexploded devices may not be enough to protect the ecosystem and human health. “These territories are affected not just by mining itself but also by heavy pollution from explosions and from rockets, and from the moving of the, for example, military troops. So, to just remove mines on these territories will not be enough to restore all these unique ecosystems.”An estimated 27 percent of Ukraine's land needs demining.Last week the U.S. government approved $89 million in funding to help in the efforts.

  • Gun used by Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' set couldn't have fired without 'pull of the trigger,' FBI says

    The FBI released a report regarding the gun used by Alec Baldwin that resulted in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust."

  • Ohio churches create taxpayer-funded school, outraging state's ACLU chapter

    Ohio churches have teamed up with a religious organization to create an alternative to public education in low-income areas, but the plan has earned the ire of the ACLU.

  • "This Is The End Of My Career": 8 Famous Folks Who Thought They Were Headed For A Flop And Were Very, Very Wrong

    One member of the cast was pretty worried famous non-failure Stranger Things would be "a big failure."View Entire Post ›