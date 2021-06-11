Editorial: Now Texas Gov. Abbott wants to build a border wall. No, really, stop laughing

The Times Editorial Board
·3 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks attends a news conference where he provided an update to Texas&#39; response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to finish former President Trump's wall along the border between Texas and Mexico. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

One of the first actions President Biden took when he entered office nearly six months ago was to halt construction of his predecessor’s planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project as inane in its reasoning as in its scope. Now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has donned former President Trump’s mantle of foolishness and announced that if the Biden administration won’t build the wall, well, dagnabit, Texas will! (No, not his actual words.)

Exactly how Abbott plans to do this remains unclear, given the federal environmental regulations the Trump administration could ignore but the state can’t, and the amount of private land the state would have to commandeer (government overreach, anyone?) to build the wall. Two years ago, 162 miles of fencing the Trump administration planned to build in Texas included 144 miles of privately-owned land. What will those sales and condemnation proceedings now cost Texas taxpayers? Well, the nation will have to wait for such niggling details. Next week, the governor says, all will be told.

Poor Texas. Californians can’t mock too much, however. Caitlyn Jenner, who is among the candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom should voters decide to recall him, told ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday that she, too, as governor “would close the southern border." She added, "I would on all state lands finish the border wall.”

Federal walls and fences already cover 105 miles of the 140-mile California-Mexico border, and whatever Gov. Jenner might add to that would be minimal, given that the state owns virtually no land at the border (and good luck getting funding from the state Legislature). It’s a silly policy position but perhaps a good sound bite for Trumpian immigration hardliners who, we note, are not a very large group in the California electorate. But Jenner is entitled to her electoral strategy.

Bizarrely, Jenner also said in the same interview that she would do "the best job we can do in protecting our Eastern Front.” Well, that’s good news. Can’t be too careful about those folks from Arizona and Nevada.

This is political posturing, of course. States should not be building defensive barriers along national borders. And local authorities also shouldn’t involve themselves in enforcing federal immigration laws because it leads immigrant communities to avoid reporting crimes either as victims or witnesses. Nevertheless, Abbott said that "individuals who enter Texas illegally will be subject to arrest and confinement for trespassing." Trespassing on whose property? And how is immigration status germane to trespassing codes?

The nation faces significant issues with immigration, particularly enforcement. According to fresh data from the Customs and Border Protection, apprehensions along the southern border — a proxy for measuring illegal immigration — are the highest in recent years, and the Biden administration continues to follow some of the Trump administration’s more draconian measures, including summarily returning people to Mexico without affording them the chance to pursue legal options for seeking to remain in the United States.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of June, Abbott ordered the closure of state-licensed facilities through which 52 organizations care for unaccompanied minors under contract with the federal government. The federal government has gone to court to fight the order, but if Abbott succeeds, that will throw into limbo living spaces for hundreds of unaccompanied minors, potentially forcing them to remain for longer periods of time in border detention facilities not suitable for the task. Exactly what problem does Abbott think such a cruel policy will solve?

Enough of this silliness. This country will not find a way to resolve its considerable problems, including immigration policies and enforcement, so long as political actors mire themselves in theatrics and recalcitrant posturing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will build border wall, but doesn’t detail cost

    Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas will build a border wall along the state’s boundary with Mexico — but provided no details on where or when.

  • Texas governor pledges to keep building the Trump border wall even after Biden canceled it

    Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, recently declared border security a statewide disaster. The wall promise is his latest salvo in a feud with Biden.

  • Ducey, Abbott ask other 48 governors to send law enforcement to help patrol US border

    Govs. Doug Ducey and Greg Abbott want help with border security, but one advocate said they are feeding hysteria.

  • Donald Trump's Post-White House Life Includes Appearances at Engagement Parties & Memorial Services

    Donald Trump isn’t the typical president, who spends his post-White House days writing a book and planning the details of his presidential library. He’s too busy plotting his next move and dropping in unexpectedly to every event happening at his golf clubs. After being banned from social media, Trump’s uninvited guest cameos are a great […]

  • Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

    The Justice Department will scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, vowing to take action on any violations of federal law. “There are many things open to debate in America, but the right of all eligible citizens to vote is not one of them,” Garland said in his first direct response to the restrictive voting laws being passed in more than a dozen states where Republicans control the legislature and governor's office.

  • Fury over Christchurch massacre film that portrays Jacinda Ardern as ‘white saviour’

    An "inspirational" film about Jacinda Ardern's reaction to the Christchurch mosque massacre has been criticised as insensitive and the filmmakers accused of overlooking the Muslim victims. The film takes its name “They Are Us” from a line from a speech given by Ms Ardern, the New Zealand prime minister, and is to star Australian actress Rose Byrne. The terror attack saw 51 Muslims murdered by a white supremacist, who stormed two mosques on March 15, 2019. Ms Ardern distanced herself from the pro

  • Man who assaulted police officer 'did not like' his face

    A secret society member who brutally assaulted a police officer and caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury with help from his twin brother was jailed for two years, nine months and four weeks on Friday (11 June).

  • A man stole $1 million from monks in Kentucky. Now he wants out of repayment.

    The request comes after he was released early from prison because of coronavirus.

  • Texas plans $1bn Trump-style border wall to tackle record migrant surge

    Texas has allocated $1 billion in funding for a new border wall amid a surge in illegal migrant crossings, as its governor says the state “will not sit idly by as this crisis grows.” More than 180,000 people were apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection in May - the most since April 2000. Governor Greg Abbott blamed Joe Biden for the record crossings, saying: "It is out of control and a change is needed.” A clearer plan will be revealed next week, but vowing to continue a signature Donald

  • Biden to route U.S. border wall funds to military and construction site clean up

    President Joe Biden's administration will return more than $2 billion in funds allotted under his predecessor Donald Trump to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border to the military and devote other remaining money to construction site clean up, the White House budget office said on Friday. The move will return funds to 66 military projects spanning 11 states, three U.S. territories and 16 countries, the White House said in a related fact sheet. Trump, a Republican, made the wall a signature part of his presidency, saying it was needed to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin's lawyer asks to probe alleged jury bias

    The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is seeking not only a new trial but also a hearing to “impeach the verdict" by investigating potential juror misconduct. Eric Nelson's request for a new trial for Derek Chauvin is fairly routine, but the request to investigate the jury is not. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground for about 9 ½ minutes as he said he couldn’t breathe.

  • Here’s Why Schumer’s Mostly OK With Manchin Blocking His Agenda

    Aaron P. Bernstein/GettyWashington’s most popular parlor game, after a round of Kamala Harris is wrong no matter what she does, is guessing What in the world is Joe Manchin up to?Manchin is now the man of the moment, with the fate of the Democratic agenda in his hands in a 50-50 Senate. He’s going about it in his wide-eyed, can’t-we-all-get-along way that his colleagues might find grating if it weren’t so sincere. Senators in his party who agree with him from afar on delicate issues like the For

  • Man sentenced to prison for threatening Trump whistle-blower's lawyer

    Brittan Atkinson sent an email to attorney Mark Zaid in 2019, threatening to hunt him down and “bleed you out like the pigs you are.”

  • World Leaders Pose for 'Family Photo' During U.K. Summit - 'Everybody in the Water!' Biden Jokes

    "I feel like I'm at a wedding," the first lady said as she walked along the beach

  • Ex-Minnesota trooper admits sending himself explicit photos of woman he detained

    The former trooper went through the detained woman's phone without consent during a traffic stop.

  • Most Colorado coal power plants less cost effective than wind, solar

    Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econ

  • Trump's false Lafayette Square exoneration

    Don't be fooled by the media's credulous acceptance of a new report

  • Oil Rises for Third Week With IEA Flagging Need for More Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its third straight weekly rise on improving demand, with the International Energy Agency warning the market will need extra supply next year.Futures in New York rose 1.9% this week, extending its rally to the highest settle since October 2018. The IEA said that OPEC and its allies will need to lift output to keep the market adequately supplied, though the agency predicted demand won’t reach pre-virus levels until late 2022. Meanwhile, road traffic in the U.S. and much o

  • Pride Evolution: Prominent LGBTQ+ athletes talk about the impact sports have had on their lives

    As part of a livestream special titled Pride Evolution, prominent LGTBQ+ athletes discuss the role of sports in their lives and the recent rise in anti-trans bills targeting youth athletics.

  • Justice Department plans to investigative Trump administration’s seizure of Democrats’ data obtained from Apple

    The Justice Department's internal watchdog launched an investigation Friday after revelations that former President Donald Trump's administration secretly seized phone data from at least two House Democrats as part of an aggressive leaks probe. Democrats called the seizures a “shocking" abuse of power.