Editorial: 'Operation Blockbuster' needed to bolster police-community relations

All too often, we hear about the reluctance of residents to cooperate with the police in fighting crime. "Snitches get stitches" is the usual refrain to describe outright fear. Give credit to the residents of West Palm Beach's Northwood Harbor neighborhood and local law enforcement for turning that urban reality into a community's retaliation.

After years of drug dealing that had turned this north end neighborhood into a hotbed of criminal activity, community leaders had had enough. Their courage to step up and assist West Palm Beach police resulted in Operation Blockbuster, a year-long investigation that was launched after seething frustrations found an ally in a police chief who was attuned to their complaints and a city government committed to making a change.

The police action led to the arrest of 29 people, 16 of them now facing charges for racketeering, prostitution and dealing the drug, fentanyl. The charges come with stiff penalties, Each suspect could face up to 60 years in prison.

"They're the ones that helped us initiate this case," West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said last week. "I knew people in this neighborhood felt every bit of it, because they lived it every day."

Operation Blockbuster brings relief to the neighborhood, where drug dealing and other criminal activity had taken a toll on the residents who had gotten used to witnessing it all and keeping their children inside their homes for fear of their safety. According to Adderley, 150 people living in the neighborhood had overdosed and 54 of them died. Fortunately, the residents found an ally in Adderley, who along with Mayor Keith James and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, responded to the frustrations of the long-embattled community.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley (left) and Mayor Keith James announce the results of "Operation Blockbuster," a major effort to disrupt drug dealing in the city's Northwood Harbor neighborhood.

For the moment, the residents have a respite from the drug dealing that had been a fixture just outside their front doors. Unfortunately, respite is the operative word. While law enforcement took extraordinary steps to rid the area of one set of criminals, residents remain concerned that without continued police presence, the void will be filled by rivals who will bring back a familiar set of unwanted problems and fears. “Complacency has its reward,” an activist working with Northwood Harbor residents told Post reporter Hannah Phillips. “More of the same.”

Fear remains a problem for both the community victimized by crime and police burdened by it. Crime reduction strategies that rely on increased motorized patrols, ShotSpotters, license plate readers, rapid response and the occasional investigation may reduce crime but not necessarily the community's fear. What seems to work better are police programs that enhance the quantity and quality of police contacts with citizens, an effort Adderley has supported to his credit and the neighborhoods' benefit. More, however can be done.

The city's police department must continue its work in the north end communities to make sure that high-crime activity doesn't return. It goes without saying that the city should ensure the department has the resources to improve community policing efforts, and other activities that will strengthen the bonds between the police and the residents they are duty-bound to serve. But we will say it here anyway.

Members of the community and West Palm Beach police attend the PUSH, Pray Until Something Happens, to Curb Gun Violence block party on Tamarind Avenue, from 18th to Grant streets in West Palm Beach July 15, 2022.

Police must also be more forthcoming in their dealing with city residents regarding police practices and conduct, especially those that may raise cynicism and doubt. For every inroad into a still-skeptical community made by an Operation Blockbuster, there's the potential for local law enforcement to step backwards in community relations efforts, as it did in two recent deadly-force cases — the 2021 police shooting of Romen Phelps at the Dreyfoos School of the Arts and the more recent shooting of John McKinzie at the Paradise Cove condominiums this month.

A group of Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumni gathered at Washington Square Park in New York City on May 22 to memorialize Romen Phelps, the man shot and killed at Dreyfoos after he crashed his van onto the campus and made his way into the theatre.

Getting the bad guys off the street should always be a priority for police. So too should gaining and maintaining the confidence of those who rely on law enforcement. Operation Blockbuster is an impressive building block that can produce benefits when both are seen by the community and law enforcement as priorities.

