EDITORIAL: Orlando should monitor how its new disorderly conduct ordinance is used

We want to believe Orlando city officials when they say a new disorderly conduct ordinance won’t be used to harass the 200-plus people who sleep on city streets every night because they have nowhere else to go. We want to trust that its ban on any activity that would “require another person to take evasive action to avoid physical contact” on public sidewalks won’t be used to target protesters, petition-gatherers or other people who might make passersby uncomfortable.

We want to, because City Council members are clearly committed to providing help for those who need it most, a commitment many of the people who spoke at Monday’s meeting didn’t acknowledge.

Orlando city council OKs disorderly conduct ordinance despite fears it could target homeless and protestors

At the same time, we — like many of the advocates who spoke up against this ordinance Monday — have to wonder what this new rule is meant to do. We see potential for its misuse, not just immediately but in the years to come. That concern has been fostered, in large part, by inconsistent statements from police and city employees over how the new rule might play out.

“You won’t be there when it’s being imposed,” Orlando resident Samuel Delgado told City Council members. “The possibility of its abuse is what is so concerning … When this is codified and it’s there 10 years down the line, it only takes one mistake from a police officer to ruin someone’s life.”

Many of those speaking up against the ordinance expressed that same fear — that it would be up to the interpretation of a police officer in the midst of a one-on-one encounter. Whether or not that officer correctly interprets the law? That’s a determination that probably wouldn’t be made until weeks, possibly months after someone is arrested and incarcerated.

Moreover, many of the activities city officials and commissioners described during discussion of the ordinance are already illegal (including fighting, aggressive panhandling or demands for donations, and outdoor camping). The language of the new ordinance is broad and vague, giving city police considerable leeway in how it’s used. And we have to wonder if its penalties — arrest, incarceration, fines — could make people feel threatened for exercising their constitutional rights, or for simply existing in the safest spaces they can find.

That’s why city leaders should single out this new ordinance, and others that advocates have identified as ways to harass homeless people or curb free speech, for special monitoring — following up on comments by commissioners Tony Ortiz, Bakari Burns and Robert Stuart, who said he’d like to see a report back in the next six months to a year.

Commissioners should take that a step further — with an ordinance that establishes an ongoing and permanent database of police interactions with homeless people and others in public spaces. That would put Orlando far ahead of other cities when it comes to treating some of society’s most vulnerable with dignity and respect and once established, it would be a legacy that sets expectations for future administrations.

We even have an idea of how that might work. Orlando has a longstanding, independent Citizens’ Police Review Board that hears complaints against city police officers; the City Council could easily ask that board to monitor how this new section of the law is used. That should include regular reports with detailed data on the number and outcome of police encounters with homeless people, protesters and others who are existing and operating in public spaces, broken down by the ordinances police are using to issue warnings and make arrests and reviewing those reports against body-cam footage and other evidence of potential abuse.

That will protect officers who behave appropriately. More importantly, it will protect those who often feel powerless when singled out by a police officer for questioning.

And it will put some heft behind city officials’ claim that this ordinance will not be used as a tool for harassment.

After all, city officials have invested $58 million in better services for the unhoused throughout the city, including last month’s pledge of $6 million to modernize the downtown campus of the Christian Service Center. Meanwhile, Orlando provides space — a wide, sunny plaza on City Hall’s front steps — that is often used as a safe venue for protests. There’s usually police presence at these events, but officers seem focused on protecting protesters, not containing or restricting them.

But as local attorney Roger Weeden testified, there are elements of many protests (including marches down to Lake Eola) that could trigger arrests under the new language.

City leaders know they can’t arrest away the visual evidence of homelessness. They’ve tried before. It never works. Meanwhile, local advocates for the unhoused are right to fear that this new ordinance will be used to saddle vulnerable, desperate people with fines they can’t pay and put them at risk of losing what’s left of their meager possessions. That it will be used to make lives incrementally more miserable for the people who congregate in makeshift encampments and huddle in doorways. That it would put both homeless people and police in danger of potentially deadly conflicts.

City Council members say they don’t want that. They should go beyond that assertion, and do everything in their power to ensure that this ordinance, and other measures, can never be abused against people who are exercising their right to speak out about injustices or simply to exist in the only spaces left to them.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com