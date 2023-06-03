EDITORIAL: Outrage over Tim Hortons attack

Jun. 3—It was about as ugly a thing as you could watch on social media. A woman viciously attacked by several people behind the counter of a coffee shop.

It left a 42-year-old woman who was just trying to get through a holiday weekend shift hospitalized for days. And as expected, it received a lot of attention, putting Niagara Falls in a negative spotlight again.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Tim Hortons location on Pine and Hyde Park Boulevard.

As many viewed through the lens of a cell phone camera, a white SUV pulls into the parking lot with the driver entering the restaurant followed by several other adults and juveniles. After the suspects engage in an exchange with workers inside the restaurant, the driver of the SUV can be seen moving around and behind the front counter. Once behind the counter, the suspect approaches the victim, who was near a drive-thru window.

The video shows the driver of the SUV and other suspects grabbing the restaurant manager and repeatedly punching her in the head and body.

Like we said, ugly.

Fortunately, Falls police, including Superintendent John Faso, were among those outraged by what took place Sunday and Criminal Investigation Division detectives were quickly able to track down the suspects — thanks in part to whomever filmed the attack — and have charged two city women and a 13-year-old girl with second-degree gang assault. It's a charge that could bring a prison term of up to 15 years. Serious charges for a very serious crime.

The incident is also another example of a very serious problem for society. How could anyone think it would be OK to behave in a such a way? And make no mistake, this isn't a "Falls thing."

Similar assaults — and worse — happen all across the country.

Discussing the attack on Tuesday, Mayor Robert Restaino called it a "senseless act."

"It's a real sad situation of just the current climate everywhere," the mayor added. "From coast to coast, you just read and hear there's just a lack civility."

A lack of civility from a few to be sure but as anyone who lives or spends time in the city knows, this incident hardly defines Niagara Falls.

We expect they'll be a lot of folks in the city showing civility and compassion to Elizabeth "Liz" Arvelo, the victim of Sunday's assault. As she continues to recover from her injuries, a GoFundMe account has been set up that was quickly reaching its goal of $6,000 Friday to pay for medical expenses. In addition, donations are now being accepted on her behalf at all Niagara Falls area Tim Hortons locations.

With the suspects in custody and the victim thankfully recovering we hope this terrible incident continues to be discussed across the city — and becomes a shining example of conduct that has no place in the Falls, or society in general.