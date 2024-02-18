Editorial: Palm Beach's overhauled zoning code is on the way. Until then, patience

The Town Council on Wednesday heard two requests for amendments to the zoning code during their meeting at Town Hall.

We know waiting can be hard. But as the adage goes, good things come to those who wait.

We think Palm Beach's overhaul of its commercial and residential zoning codes will be one of those things that is worth the wait.

Yes, if you're a property owner anxious to get ahead with your project, it might seem like the process is going too slow, but we urge patience. The 50-year-old code had outlived its usefulness and given the rate of development on the island, it's important that changes are weighed carefully.

Recent requests from the group seeking to redevelop the oceanfront Ambassador hotel and an adjacent lakefront building, and the Society of the Four Arts indicate that there might be some impatience with the pace of the zoning reform. Both requests were represented by attorney Harvey Oyer.

The Ambassador's development team — OKO Group of Miami and London-based Cain International — proposed the amendment, which would have changed zoning rules to allow the company to build three midrise condo buildings without requesting any variances to the zoning code.

It was pulled Wednesday amid opposition from the Town Council and representatives of neighboring condominiums who had valid concerns about what the amendment would mean for them and the South End.

The council gave the Four Arts a more positive response to its proposal, which seeks to create a cultural institution zoning district. Oyer said the zoning change would streamline the nonprofit organization's ability to embark on major improvement projects at its Midtown campus.

Sean Suder, who is leading the zoning-reform process, said at last month's council Development Review Committee meeting that he supported such a district and that something similar was part of his team's plan. The Four Arts' case was moved along in the approval process and now will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Two requests, two outcomes.

We would hazard a guess that the Four Arts got the nod because council members recognized that its proposal would help to enhance the town's cultural offerings. The zoning change could also one day benefit the Flagler Museum.

On the other hand, it appears that private developers who are attempting to circumvent variances by proposing amendments at a time when the town is probably just months away from finalizing its revamped zoning code will not get what they want.

Those decisions make sense to us and should serve as a guide for those who are impatient.

As Council Member Julie Araskog said in opposing the amendment for The Ambassador: “It’s not that I don’t like the project. I think it’s beautiful. But I don’t agree with (implementing the amendment) because we have a code process.”

Given the history of the old rules, we hope the new rules will address the multitude of concerns that have often led to frustration with the system and reduce the need for sometimes onerous variances.

So, while we urge patience, we also hope officials soon will deliver a zoning code that makes sense for the Palm Beach of 2024 — and beyond.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Editorial: In-the-works zoning reform demands patience in Palm Beach