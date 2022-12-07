Editorial: Part of his constitution: Trump won’t drop his dangerous delusion that he won in 2020

Donald Trump often blames the messenger for his own words, but he’s got nowhere to look but the mirror for his weekend screed about terminating the Constitution, posted to Truth Social, which the former president created after being kicked off Twitter.

So the message was purely Trump’s: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump was focusing on how Twitter had blocked the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden laptop in the heat of the 2020 election. We said at the time that Twitter was wrong to censor our competitor and now Elon Musk’s newly purchased company is coming clean.

But “termination” and “Constitution” don’t mix well and after rightly getting pummeled from all sides, Trump tried to clarify himself yesterday, again on Truth Social.

From the horse’s fingers: “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” as he continued to complain that the 2020 election was rigged and that he was the true winner, not Joe Biden.

His firm belief, despite all evidence, that the 2020 vote wasn’t fair and that he didn’t lose in a popular vote landslide and a solid drubbing in the Electoral College, should disqualify Trump from running for a third time. Unfortunately, the only way to prevent that would have been if the Senate had convicted him in his second impeachment trial and barred him from any future public office.

After all the damage Trump has done to the party, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and other non-crazies in the GOP conference probably would like a mulligan on their impeachment votes. If 10 more senators had joined their seven colleagues in voting to convict, Trump would have been history.

___