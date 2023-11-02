EDITORIAL: Pence The GOP grows isolationist

Nov. 2—Vice presidents generally have a leg up on their rivals when pursuing a presidential nomination of their own, at least in the primary era. Joe Biden and George Bush the elder springboarded from eight years as No. 2 to a popular president to the Oval Office itself; Al Gore and Walter Mondale rode the position to their party's nomination.

But it's not a foolproof formula. Dan Quayle 's presidential bid went nowhere, and last weekend Mike Pence abandoned his 2024 ambitions, conceding that "It's not my time."

One aspect to Pence's failure, of course, was the enmity he drew from Donald Trump by not going along with Trump's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results. Far too many Republican voters believe in the Big Lie.

But another factor, hardly insignificant, is that Pence is also a vocal proponent of a longtime staple of the Republican party: a muscular military and assertive foreign policy, particularly regarding the Kremlin. In that, as in his defense of democratic norms, Pence is increasingly out of step with the Republican Party.

The GOP majority in the House, having finally stopped stabbing its leadership in the back, is now out to do the same to Ukraine. Mike Johnson, newly installed as speaker, is signaling that his chamber will not act on Biden's most recent request for aid to Kiev in its resistance to the Russian invasion, and that assistance to Israel in its war with Hamas is dependent on looting the operational budget of the IRS.

Johnson's position is an obvious non-starter not only for Biden but for the Senate. But it illustrates the sea change in the Republican Party's worldview since Trump took it over. Trump assaulted American democracy from the inside, and the GOP went along with it; democracy is under assault in Ukraine and Israel, and the GOP is willing to see that happen too.

It is worth noting that this area's Republican representatives, Brad Finstad of the 1st District and Michelle Fischbach of the 7th, have voted already against Ukrainian aid. Neither is in a position, of course, to reverse the caucus' dangerous slide into complacent isolationism; unfortunately, neither shows any inclination to resist that slide.

Of course, Pence resisted it, and we know how that went.