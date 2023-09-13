EDITORIAL: Planning crucial for I-69 growth

Sep. 13—You've probably been hearing for years that the explosive commercial and residential growth experienced in Hamilton County along the Interstate 69 corridor would be coming to Madison County next.

Well, it's already arrived in many ways, with new commercial interests and industry cropping up at some of the I-69 exits near Anderson, Lapel and Chesterfield.

Still, much of the corridor through Madison County isn't yet developed. So the time is right to make plans to guide and encourage growth.

That's exactly what the Madison County Council of Governments is up to.

The council is taking up a study of exits 214 through 226, including areas within a mile of the interstate on both sides.

Jerry Bridges, executive director of COG, called most of the I-69 corridor through Madison County a "blank sheet of paper."

John Lavine, another GOG official, said at an August meeting that the study would be done in three segments, covering the area from exit 214 to exit 219; exit 219 to exit 222, and exit 222 to exit 226, respectively.

"We're working on goals and objectives for the entire study area to include pedestrian and bicycle lanes," Lavine said of possible frontage roads along I-69. "We want to create minimum standards and to have memorandums of understanding in place with all the effected communities. The goal is for regional development with the communities pooling money together for specific projects."

Teamwork among communities and government entities will be key to assuring that development isn't patchwork but uniform in order to best capitalize on the economic potential of the area. The interstate is a centralized link to the nation's highway system and is traveled by thousands of motorists a day.

Currently, much of the land along I-69 through the county is agricultural, and perhaps some of it will remain so. But the potential for development will eventually change the mix of uses along the interstate.

If the people and businesses of Madison County work together, we can all capitalize on the future of this tremendous asset. It begins with a vision and a plan.