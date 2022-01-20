EDITORIAL: Playing politics won't bring Harmony Montgomery home

Jan. 20—The search for a missing New Hampshire girl grew political Tuesday, when New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu sent a scathing letter to the highest court in Massachusetts demanding answers. He said the state failed the child by placing her in the custody of her father and stepmother when a New Hampshire Child Protection Services investigation into the home was underway.

By Wednesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker found an opportunity to respond, saying he wants answers, too.

"We are cooperating to the fullest extent that we can with the Office of the Child Advocate here in Massachusetts, which is an independent entity," Baker said when asked about the case at a press conference to announce his initiative to get more tests to child-care centers. "We're as interested in knowing the answer to that as everybody else is."

Harmony Montgomery was 5 years old when she was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2019. Her missing status only came to light in recent weeks and her father and stepmother are at the center of the story at this time.

Both have been arrested, but neither is charged directly with Harmony's disappearance. Kayla Montgomery is suspected of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery while she was missing. Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of endangering a child's welfare and interference with custody.

In his letter to Justice Kimberly S. Budd of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, Sununu called Harmony's father — who is 31 years old and has a record dating back to 2007 involving crimes in both states — a "monster."

"Harmony's father Adam Montgomery is a monstrous drug dealer with previous convictions including shooting someone in the head and a separate armed attack on two women in Massachusetts," he wrote. "This family was troubled, transient and originally engaged with the Massachusetts child protection system. Only as an unfortunate result of Harmony's disappearance has New Hampshire come to learn the full extent of the family's background and the type of upbringing Harmony faced prior to arriving in New Hampshire."

Sununu wanted to know, with an investigation by New Hampshire in progress, how was Adam Montgomery able to get full custody of the girl just across the border in a Lawrence court?

"It is unclear why the Massachusetts courts moved so quickly with this permanent placement prior to the completion of the home study. Why would the Massachusetts court choose to place custody of Harmony with this horrible individual? What caused such a fateful decision?" Sununu questioned.

"No child should ever leave Massachusetts in the custody of a dangerous criminal like Adam Montgomery," he continued. "We must ensure that, moving forward, at-risk children of our states are protected and adequately monitored."

No one would argue with that — not Baker, not Budd, not anyone involved with protecting children on either side of the border, and most certainly not any of the members of the public hoping for Harmony's safe return.

"I felt his pain in that letter, I did," Baker said Wednesday. "And like everyone else, I feel a tremendous amount of pain over what happened to Harmony."

But the sad truth is, bad people find ways to do bad things. Far too often these bad things involve innocent children who fell through the cracks. That's not political, it's a horrible reality.

What's most important now is that we all pray for the girl, even as hope diminishes.