EDITORIAL: Police violence: Heightened, urgent responses necessary

Apr. 14—A second tragic police killing in a year should make police reform even more urgent. It also demands more direct action by officials who can make changes to police personnel and policy without the courts or the Legislature.

We saw municipal governments, directed by elected officials, react quickly to the deaths of George Floyd and now Daunte Wright at the hands of police officers. Officers involved in the deaths were fired or resigned because they would be fired shortly after the incident.

That's as it should be. Both incidents were captured on camera and leave little doubt that the officers were at fault. They were at fault for the death of other human beings. While our messy legal system calls for a long drawn-out process to adhere to the doctrine of "innocent before proven guilty", other actions can be taken without judge and jury.

Municipalities can fire officers. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Board can remove or suspend licenses so the officers can never practice again. In Brooklyn Center, the City Council fired the city manager after the shooting and immediately gave power over the police department to the mayor.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Tuesday he didn't know if officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned to avoid being fired. The mayor did not ask for their resignations. But he just as well could have and should have.

The mayor also said he had not "accepted" the resignations. But he should.

The Floyd and Wright cases were horrific incidents of incompetent police work that is all too often backed by a system that allows use of force for minor offenses.

We shouldn't divert our attention from that bigger systemic problem of racism that allows maximum punishment for minimum crimes. Every municipality in the state can set a standard that officers will not use weapons in misdemeanor crimes unless it's clear their life is in danger.

Courtroom standards, like innocent before proven guilty or due process, are not needed to run competent, fair and just police departments. That can come about through leadership, integrity and changing of the guard.

Let's remember, when defense lawyers and other supporters of accused officers call for "due process," that is something George Floyd and Daunte Wright never received.