EDITORIAL: Policing Federal decree justified for Minneapolis policing

Jun. 18—Why it matters: A federal consent decree to improve Minneapolis policing will give the community a way to check progress.

When Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year old Michael Brown in 2014, many Minnesotans likely said to themselves that couldn't happen in here.

How wrong we were.

Fast forward to 2020 and we find Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on a handcuffed George Floyd until he passes out and dies. All done on suspicion of passing a fake $20 bill trying to buy some cigarettes.

On Friday U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the completion of a two-year investigation into Minneapolis police that will lead to a consent decree that calls for specific steps to improve the department with enforcement power if the changes are not made.

It's the right call and a decision that can move Minneapolis policing forward to be an agency of public safety for all.

The federal investigation determined a widespread culture of racism and discrimination within the department culminating in the death of Floyd. Federal officials found instances of excessive force used disproportionately against people of color and the lack of any accountability for the perpetrators.

The investigation showed Minneapolis officers frequently ignored the safety of those in custody, mocking some who complained they couldn't breathe saying: "You can breathe. You're talking right now." Police used "dangerous techniques and weapons against people" who committed minor or no offense at all, according to the report.

Police also used unnecessary force against individuals who had mental health disabilities and used Tasers indiscriminately.

Others used force to punish people who criticized police or made officers angry. And police patrolled and targeted neighborhoods by racial determinations and discriminated against people of color when arresting and handcuffing people. Police violated civil rights and First Amendment rights of citizens.

Chauvin was found to have used excessive force numerous times while other officers stood by and did nothing.

The investigation reviewed incident reports, police records, body cam footage and interviews with police and community members. So Minneapolis now joins Ferguson, Baltimore, Seattle, New Orleans and other cities across the country who have consent decrees that require reform.

Details of the consent decree will call for numerous police reforms in training and policing techniques. Some, like neck holds and no-knock warrants, have already been banned in the department. A similar investigation by the state Department of Human Rights called on the department to take 28 intermediate steps that will lead to following the consent decree.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has experience working under a consent decree when he was chief in Newark, New Jersey. And Minneapolis, Garland acknowledged, has already taken some steps to improve, including starting a behavioral health unit to respond to people in mental health crises.

What happened in Minneapolis policing should be a wakeup call to all Minnesotans. Our Minnesota Nice culture gave birth to a Minnesota mean and deadly police department.

We have to ask ourselves, if police are public servants, what public were they serving? And where was the oversight the public deserves when bad things were happening?