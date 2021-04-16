EDITORIAL: Portland's gun violence response offers lessons

The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·3 min read

Apr. 16—Portland is experiencing a scourge of gun violence. According to Oregonlive.com, at least 284 shooting have occurred in the city this year, and 18 fatal shootings have contributed to a total of 26 murders. Portland is on pace for a record 100 homicides this year; last year the city saw 55 killings, the most in 26 years.

Many factors contribute to gun violence: A prevalence of guns, social and economic distress, and other criminal activity such as drugs among them. Most major cities have seen similar increases, with murders jumping at least 30 percent in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles in 2020 compared with the previous year.

The stress of the pandemic and lockdown orders likely contributed to the increase. But in Portland's case, at least, there also is a lesson for how policy and budget decisions can influence outcomes.

In June of last year, amid public protests over police brutality and racial injustice, the Portland City Council trimmed $15 million from the police bureau's annual budget. The previous budget had been $244 million. In November, commissioners rejected a proposal to cut an additional $18 million.

Portland has been at the center of a national discussion over police tactics and funding. Conservative media outlets have been quick to prominently report acts of violence that have arisen from a series of protests, using the city to reinforce the trope of lawless landscapes mismanaged by progressive politicians. (City officials are elected in nonpartisan races, as they are in Vancouver).

Much of the money previously earmarked for Portland police was directed to other programs. A new Portland Street Response to dispatch unarmed first responders to people in crisis received $5 million; other money went to a fund to develop Black youth leadership and toward a civil rights program.

In the process, the cuts eliminated the city's Gun Violence Reduction Team. The program launched in 2018, following models in other cities that had seen mixed success.

This month, with gun violence escalating, city commissioners agreed to invest in nonprofits working with at-risk communities, add six detectives to the police team that investigates shootings, and form a dedicated police unit to proactively prevent violence. They also agreed to increase the number of park rangers — unarmed officials who are not police officers.

But commissioners did not agree to additional police funding, meaning the money will come from within the bureau.

Then, on Tuesday, city officials agreed to work with an FBI-led task force to stem gun violence, with 20 local officers being deputized as federal officers. Last year, during protests over racial injustice, the Trump administration employed a heavy-handed approach that included deputies in unmarked vans grabbing people off the street and detaining them.

"We have a new federal administration that I think we will work very well with," the local district attorney said. "I'm looking forward to turning the page on the past summer and the way that played out, and working with this new administration in collaborating on these cases."

All of this represents the complexity of a city balancing civil rights with protecting the public. But for most residents of Portland — and other areas in the metro area — the most eye-catching concern is a quick uptick in shootings. While Portland is by far the largest city in the region, the response from officials there should help inform other cities of how to keep the peace — and how not to.

Recommended Stories

  • Meal-Kit Service HelloFresh Lifts Guidance as Revenue Smashes Expectations. The Stock Can Keep Growing

    HelloFresh said first-quarter revenue would convincingly beat expectations, and lifted full-year guidance as orders continued to surge.

  • Five CBD, THC Launches for April 20

    Ahead of April 20, brands are betting on launches with CBD, THC and other cannabinoids.

  • Why Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock Might be a Great Pick

    Interactive Brokers (IBKR) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Wall Street Keeps Cheering McDonald’s Stock Ahead of Earnings. Here’s Why.

    McDonald’s first-quarter earnings are still nearly two weeks away, but analysts’ price targets continue to march higher ahead of the April 29 report.

  • A long-held investing belief — that stocks always beat bonds over the long term — turns out to be untrue

    Recent history has shown that equities tend to outperform, but a review of returns back to 1793 reveals a different story.

  • The 2 Big Reasons We've Stopped Making Extra Mortgage Payments

    When you pay off a debt early, your return on investment is the interest you save. Since mortgage interest rates are generally well below what you earn by investing in the stock market, you're usually better off investing instead of paying off home loan debt ahead of schedule. Despite this basic mathematical reality, we still made extra mortgage payments when our rate was around 4%, because we liked the idea of not having this loan any more.

  • Man, 21, robbed, shot by two masked teens while walking near apartments in Rock Hill

    The suspects wearing ski masks demanded money before the victim was shot in the chest , police said.

  • Looking for Computer and Technology Stocks? The Zacks Rank Can Help You Find Winners

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Looking for Construction Stocks? The Zacks Rank Can Help You Find Winners

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • New York Is about to Pay $2.1 Billion to Illegal Aliens

    The New York state legislature has recently made two fiscal decisions of note. The first — raising taxes on millionaires — is no surprise. The second, however, is virtually unprecedented: The state will make $2.1 billion in government funding available to illegal aliens, who will be eligible to receive as much as $15,600 each. One should bear in mind that all illegal migrants (a.k.a. undocumented workers) take jobs that citizens and green-card holders should have and, by accepting low wages and bad working conditions, make life miserable for American citizens. In a nation where 10 million citizens are unemployed, one cannot argue that these aliens are needed workers. The payments offer two different kinds of incentives for illegal migrants to stay in New York or move there from other states: the unexpected additional income and the implicit signal that the state government has no problem with their presence. Specifically, the New York Times reports that there is an apparent agreement among the state’s legislators to include in a huge spending bill provisions that, in effect, will divide the illegal aliens into three groups: A top group of 92,000 “Excluded Workers” who will be eligible for the $15,600 windfall mentioned above; A middle group, totaling about 199,000, who will be eligible for $3,200 each; and A third group of maybe 200,000, who won’t be eligible for any money. In other words, although all employed or once-employed illegal aliens are equal in most states, in New York some are more equal than others. The press has not noted the wildly different levels of benefits, or the fact that something like a third of this population will get nothing at all. (The 92,000 and 199,000 estimates are from the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute (FPI), while the 200,000 estimate comes from subtracting 290,000 from 490,000, which is the FPI’s estimate of the entire undocumented-worker population in the state.) The elite group is to be identified by a negative distinction: They were (appropriately) denied the federal $300/week extra unemployment-insurance benefits offered as part of Congress’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic but can produce some proof of losing their jobs due to the epidemic and have filed at least one income-tax return with a U.S. Treasury-issued Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN), which is given only to people who are not authorized to work. What happens in the not-uncommon case that an illegal alien has used a Social Security Number (SSN) to file income-tax returns? To put it another way: How does an undocumented worker document to the state that he or she is eligible for the $15,600? In an awesomely detailed description, Bklyner.com lists at least 30 different public and private documents that can be used in different combinations to prove an alien’s identity, to show that the alien was a resident of the state at the right time, and that the alien has worked in the state and lost a job due to COVID-19. The description is more than 700 words long. One item in the great laundry list of documents is an American passport. How one could have such a document and be an illegal migrant is not explained. When it comes to the top “excluded workers” group, the legislature has either imposed a heavy decision-making burden on state unemployment-insurance offices or, more likely, it has allowed the state labor commissioner to define “other suitable documents” as broadly as possible, giving the vast majority of applicants benefits at one level or the other. We will see. As for the middle group — those entitled to receive $3,200 — the eligibility rules have apparently not yet been written. But we should not be discussing these administrative issues at all: The fact is that no government should provide people a monetary incentive for illegal behavior. New York is the first to provide such an incentive on a massive scale, but California created a similar, much smaller program last year, to which the state contributed $75 million and private charities another $50 million. That program offered $500 payments, doled out on a first-come, first-served basis, to illegal-alien applicants. Maryland also has a small-scale program to expand its earned-income tax credit to those who file with an ITIN rather than an SSN. The only way that the “Excluded Worker” program might make sense is if New York added one more requirement: that the checks only be presented to the alien as he or she lands at an airport after being deported home, and after signing a document promising not to seek to reenter the U.S. for the next ten years. As it stands now, New York is set to waste a massive amount of money encouraging more prospective migrants to come to the state illegally, at a further cost to law-abiding American citizens.

  • Dow, S&P 500 jump to new records but tech stocks lag

    The Dow and S&P 500 rise Friday morning, extending their recent rallies into new record territory, amid a fresh flurry of corporate quarterly results to end the first week of earnings season.

  • Moderna COVID-19 shot production unlikely to rise significantly in next few months - CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The pace of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine production is unlikely to speed up markedly in the next few months, though the U.S. drugmaker expects output to have increased significantly by 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. The U.S. government has urged Moderna to speed up its production and delivery schedules for the shots after it temporarily halted the shipment of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine amid reports that six women developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. "Adding big chunks of capacity takes time," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said during a Wednesday investor call.

  • What investors can learn from strong bank earnings

    Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers chief strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss market volatility, bank earnings, and cryptocurrency.

  • If the US doesn't un-pause the J&J vaccine it will hit a key vaccination threshold almost 2 months later, analysts say

    Without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the US would vaccinate 75% by September 17, according to an analysis from Airfinity.

  • I own a handgun. I’m planning to buy another. Does that make me part of the problem?

    “A (great) movie that glorifies guns and violence at least partially inspired me to become a gun owner.”

  • Prosecutor didn’t ‘fully inform himself’ before testifying Adam Toledo had gun

    A Cook County prosecutor who said in court the boy was armed when Chicago cops shot him is now backtracking. A prosecutor who said in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police is now backtracking on his statement. Toledo was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 29 while police were detaining a man, Ruben Roman, responding to a call of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says