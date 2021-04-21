EDITORIAL: Protesters draw false equivalencies in police killings

Apr. 21—We support the right of people to peacefully demonstrate and protest, no matter what their issue and regardless of whether other people like it.

The Constitution of the United State supports it, too. Among the rights guaranteed in the First Amendment to our founding document are freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Those who have gathered in Oneonta's downtown the last two weekends to protest the shooting of Tyler Green by Oneonta Police Sgt. Ralph Pajerski were well within their rights.

But we hope they're also taking responsibility for the things they're saying.

The theme of the Sunday, April 18, protest was "Execution is Not Justice." On its face, that statement is absolutely true. But maybe it does not apply here.

Today's charged political atmosphere was created by many well-known examples of police killing suspects when video clearly showed there was no call for it.

The trial and conviction of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who slowly snuffed out the life of George Floyd while video cameras recorded it, is certainly fueling the fire.

There was no reason for Chauvin to kneel on Floyd's neck with his hands in his pockets and a smirk on his face when Floyd had already been subdued and handcuffed. There was no reason for that horror to go on for more than nine minutes, until after Floyd had lost consciousness.

That's very different from the case in Oneonta. Tyler Green was killed by police, but he was not executed.

We'll leave it to the expert investigators from the office of Attorney General Letitia James to determine whether Pajerski fully followed his training and whether he should have acted otherwise. Like many, though, we saw the video from a neighbor's security camera.

The events leading to Green's death did not take several minutes. They took a few seconds.

Green was not subdued or surrendering. His reaction upon seeing police was to lurch toward his girlfriend, knife in hand, shouting "I'll kill her!" If he hadn't lost his footing, perhaps he would have done just that.

Story continues

Even after slipping and falling to the ground, Green continued to act aggressively, grabbing at his toddler son as police yelled at him to drop the knife he still held.

With the child's life obviously in danger, Pajerski used lethal force to stop the attack. An expert with whom we conferred, one who has been critical of police practices, told us it was what cops call "a good shoot."

We reject the notion of a "good shoot," but acknowledge that "necessary shoots" can happen. That's what we saw.

Debra Cubbedge, a Norwich Town Council member and Democratic candidate for Chenango County sheriff, said at the protest, "We can debate what he deserved, but he didn't deserve to be shot dead on the ground."

That's an emotional statement, but one that does not truly embrace the incident. The ground is where Green was as he pressed his attack on his son. Pajerski didn't choose that.

Another protester, Terri Weathers, said of the police, "Take away their money, take away their guns — we will find what to do next, but the first step is to take away their money and their right to kill us whenever they want."

We've been disturbed by the attitudes of some police officers toward those they ostensibly serve, and we think far too much money is spent on the gear with which they are outfitted. We wish more good cops would do more to root out the bad apples in their ranks.

But the idea that we can somehow live in a world without police is ridiculous.

If there had been no Oneonta police that day, who would have stopped Green from killing his girlfriend — his stated goal? Would his son be dead, instead?

Police reform is needed, but measured response to tragedies such as this is needed, too.