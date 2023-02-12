EDITORIAL: Public Safety Police board made needed rule changes

Feb. 12—The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training put the "public" back in public safety as it strengthened standards for police officer conduct and added new hiring requirements that can only improve the state's police forces.

The most significant change would allow the POST board to consider revoking a peace officer's license based solely on officer conduct instead of the requirement that the officer have a criminal conviction before their license is revoked. The new standards also prohibit officers from joining or promoting white supremacist groups or other hate groups that have goals to promote violence and discrimination.

The rules were vetted by an administrative law judge and still must be approved by the chief administrative law judge and Gov. Tim Walz, who appoints all members of the POST board.

Law enforcement unions and police lobbying groups challenged the language prohibiting associating with groups, saying it violates officers' First Amendment rights. But an earlier federal court ruling held that police agencies can be considered paramilitary organizations and therefore officers can be held to higher standards than other government employees.

An administrative law judge required the POST board to be more specific about defining what groups officers cannot associate with. The board defined the groups as those using or advocating force and violence to deny someone civil rights or to advocate for criminal activity against a state, local or federal government.

The board also reduced barriers for hiring officers by removing rules that prohibited hiring officers who had minor crimes on their record like shoplifting or marijuana possession. The new rules also remove requirements that officers be U.S. citizens and instead allow them to be officers if they simply are able to work legally in the U.S.

The changes were prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 and resulting investigations that showed how lax some of the police training and conduct oversight rules were and how rules that existed were not enforced.

Post Board Chair Kelly McCarthy, Mendota Heights police chief, noted the new rules were just a start and the police board would be looking at other ways to tighten standards and enforcement.

All of these changes put the public interest in front of police or union interests. That's what public safety should be all about.

