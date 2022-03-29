Editorial: Public safety takes priority

Two years after the coronavirus and related restrictions pummeled the hospitality and tourism industry, restaurants, hotels, retail businesses and everyone associated with the Virginia Beach Oceanfront believe this year will mark a return to normalcy.

That optimism extends to local officials, who know the importance of a booming resort district but are similarly well versed in the public safety challenge of protecting visitors, residents and workers alike.

They were reminded of that responsibility over the weekend, which marked one year since a series of shootings at the Oceanfront left two people dead and eight others wounded. A critical moment for the community, the echoes from that terrible evening continue to reverberate.

On March 26, 2021, unseasonably warm weather lured scores of people to the resort district, only to have the night descend into violence. Two groups of people fired guns at one another while a police officer stood a short distance away. A subsequent shooting by an officer killed one man, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch; a third shooting claimed the life of DeShayla Harris, 28.

It was a “very chaotic night,” as Police Chief Paul Neudigate said, and many questions remain unanswered one year later. No arrests have been made in the Harris case and a grand jury cleared the officer who shot and killed Lynch, though it did little to tamp down concerns about public safety at the Oceanfront.

Gun violence, we know, is hardly a problem exclusive to Virginia Beach. Communities throughout Hampton Roads and across the country are recording staggering numbers of shootings and firearms deaths.

And, as much as one hates to say it, there is no quick solution to addressing it. Many of the most promising remedies require long-term commitments to treating gun violence, especially among youth, as a public health crisis and devoting energy to patiently building paths of education, mentorship and economic opportunity for vulnerable, impressionable and at-risk young people.

But there are some short-term solutions that can help, and Virginia Beach moved to adopt some of them in the aftermath of last year’s violence.

In November, the City Council formally granted investigatory power to a new 11-member Independent Citizens Review Board, which will examine citizen complaints against law enforcement officers. Giving that panel subpoena power makes it more than a pro forma body and should help strengthen the bonds of trust between the police department and the public it serves.

The department is also moving toward adoption of recommendations included in the grand jury report about the Lynch shooting. That case was hampered by the lack of body camera footage from the responding officer, whose device failed to record the incident, and prompted police to replace the holsters which were supposed to trigger the cameras automatically when a firearm was drawn.

There are other recommendations, including testing officers for drug and alcohol use after a shooting, that the department should move expeditiously to implement. Greater accountability and transparency for law enforcement is always welcome and will serve the city.

It’s important to note that violence in Virginia Beach isn’t a problem that Virginia Beach can control alone. Oftentimes we see crimes in Hampton Roads that involve victims and perpetrators from different communities, a byproduct of so many cities living aside one another.

That’s why it’s so important to see cooperation across districts: among the region’s mayors, who continue to discuss cooperative partnerships to curb violence, and even among law enforcement agencies, which share the common goal of keeping the public safe.

This is a critical moment for the Oceanfront, as it stands on the cusp of recovery, but reducing gun violence means more than the bottom line of an economic report. These are young lives that, night after night, are cut short or forever ruined by gunfire.

The one-year anniversary of the Oceanfront shooting finds a community that is taking promising steps but still has a long journey ahead. With warm weather coming, implementing these new ideas cannot happen quickly enough.