EDITORIAL: Public wants police reform and safe streets

Jul. 11—Whether it is voters in the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, or a defund police effort here in New London that failed to pick up much steam beyond a relatively small group of advocates, or public concerns that Connecticut's juvenile crime reforms went too far — the message is the public wants fair and professional policing, not less policing.

New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee struck the right theme — calling for both tougher standards to hold police accountable for their actions and beefed-up protection as his city deals with a spike in crime.

"We have allowed police officers who are not suitable to wear the uniform to stay too long," said Eric Adams, a former police captain, during the campaign.

But he made the case, effectively, that police are not the problem, bad police are the problem. And good police are essential to maintain public order.

"I'm focused on innocent people not being the victims of crime," he said.

Democratic voters awarded him with the nomination, selecting him over some candidates calling for moving funding away from police to social programs and personnel. Cities need both — adequate policing and creative ways to deal with misconduct more linked to mental health and substance abuse issues than criminal propensity.

Adams, 60, appears near certain to be the next New York City mayor. In the general election he faces Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, a law-and-order candidate who may have gained some traction if Democrats had opted instead for an anti-police candidate. Against Adams, Sliwa's candidacy is likely to fall flat.

Meanwhile, calls for a 35% reduction in police funding in New London were wisely rejected by Mayor Michael Passero and the City Council. Backers of that idea never demonstrated broad support for the proposal and the mayor and council faced no pushback from the public when failing to heed their call.

Story continues

The importance of public safety is also evident in growing concerns here in Connecticut about repeat juvenile offenders.

That public concern was galvanized by the death in New Britain on June 29 when a jogger and frequent marathon runner was run over on a city sidewalk as he was jogging. The 17-year-old New Britain teen who was allegedly driving the stolen car had been arrested 13 times in less than four years — including for such serious offenses as robbery, assault, narcotic possession, and larceny — only to be repeatedly placed back on the streets.

Republicans have called for changes and demanded a special session. Some Democrats have accused the Republicans of trying to exploit a tragedy for political gain. That is the same claim we hear from Republicans when Democrats call for gun reform after mass shootings, and it is just as bogus.

It does appear adjustments are necessary to juvenile crime reforms which were intended to reduce incarceration of young people — both while awaiting charges and as a form of punishment — because incarceration was seen as often counterproductive, more likely to drive a young person to a life of crime than steer him or her away from it.

But the pendulum has swung too far when juveniles who have committed crimes over and over again face no consequences for their actions.

The closure of the Connecticut Juvenile Training Center in 2018 has also contributed to the situation. When that decision was made, we expressed our concern in an April 2018 editorial: "Unclear is whether the state is adequately prepared...to manage that small percentage of young offenders who prove to be incorrigible."

"The General Assembly will have to be prepared...to provide additional resources should that prove necessary," we wrote then.

It now seems the state was not prepared. Some juveniles who were ordered held have been sent to Department of Children and Families group homes, never intended to be secure or rehabilitative facilities.

Democratic leadership has rejected calls for a special session, but have agreed to work with Republicans on possible changes. If those changes need legislative action, a special session should not be ruled out.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.