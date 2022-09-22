Editorial: Putin talks menacingly of nukes. These are desperate threats from a despot on the ropes.

The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read

The world hasn’t forgotten the steely visage and rank bellicosity Vladimir Putin summoned up in late February when, ahead of his illegal invasion of Ukraine, he railed against what he claimed was the existential threat posed to Mother Russia by the West. It was a speech aimed at rallying Russians around the false cause of liberating Ukraine from “neo-Nazis” and warning the West about the consequences of interfering.

Everyone now knows just how badly Putin’s blustery gambit failed.

He underestimated Ukraine’s will to defend itself, and its ability to turn that determination into victory after victory on the battlefield.

Ukrainian forces turned back Putin’s all-out bid to take the capital, Kyiv, at the beginning of the war, and more recently routed Russian troops and tanks from the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast.

On Wednesday, the world was again subjected to Putin’s stone-faced delivery of lies and threats, as the Kremlin leader announced a call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists. This time, however, he dangled the possibility of reaching into his massive stockpile of nuclear weapons to achieve his aims. “We will use all the means we have,” Putin sternly warned. “And I’m not bluffing.”

Putin’s insistence to be taken at his word could indeed be merely a bluff, as some analysts posit. Or, feeling cornered and on the losing end of a conflict for which he is wholly culpable, it could be that he now considers usage of nuclear weapons as a viable option.

The West has learned by now to never underestimate Putin. After all, he has kept a country with an economy smaller than Canada’s at the forefront of world politics by deftly wielding what tools he has — energy as a political cudgel, assassinations, cyber-offensives, and proxy wars, to name a few.

So, what should be the West’s takeaway from Putin’s latest fist-shaking?

Putin’s speech revealed a leader who should be seen as dangerous, but by the same measure desperate. He tried to sound defiant and iron-willed, particularly to the audience that matters most to him — Russia’s 145 million citizens. But Russians who had largely expressed indifference about the conflict because it hadn’t touched their lives now are viscerally connected to it, since able-bodied men from all corners of Russian society — not just reservists — are vulnerable to being dispatched to the Donbas.

The reaction from Russians can hardly be the one Putin desired. Instead of heeding their leader’s call to mobilize, Russian men are fleeing every which way they can, heading to airports with backpacks and suitcases, or piling into cars and driving toward the border. Flight costs out of Moscow ballooned as Russian men especially targeted any country that would let them in without a visa.

No one can blame Russians for seeing Putin’s call-up not as a cause to rally around, but as the act of a leader with his back against the wall.

That’s also the way the West should see it.

Rather than recoiling at Putin’s bombast and treating him with kid gloves, President Joe Biden and every other Western leader should double down and ramp up the military support that has helped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his forces turn the tide against Putin’s illegal, ruinous invasion.

Putin’s desperation should also reinforce NATO nations’ resolve to collectively withstand the Kremlin’s likely shut-off of Russian natural gas and oil to Europe ahead of winter. It will mean sacrifice and economic hardship, perhaps even recession. But it’s not Putin who has the upper hand, it’s the West and Ukraine with the leverage.

At some point, diplomacy will take the stage and negotiations for peace will begin. But that time isn’t now, not while Putin escalates not only with a massive buildup of troops, but with sham referendums in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that will lead to the Kremlin’s illegal annexation of yet more Ukrainian territory.

For Putin, however, Ukraine isn’t simply a land grab. It’s a template that, if successful, could be applied elsewhere, even to Poland, Romania, the Baltics and the rest of NATO’s eastern flank. And as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the U.N. Security Council Thursday, safeguarding Ukraine from Putin’s belligerence is also about “protecting an international order where no nation can redraw the borders of another by force. If we fail to defend this principle, when the Kremlin is so flagrantly violating it, we send a message to aggressors everywhere that they can ignore it too.”

Putin is gambling that his narrative, though patently false, will stir up enough patriotic fervor among Russians to turn the war’s momentum against Ukraine and the West — though protests across the country Wednesday suggest many Russians see straight through their leader’s artifice.

Putin’s also betting that his veiled threats about the usage of nuclear weapons will intimidate the Biden administration and Western governments into acquiescence. He’s counting on the U.S. and Europe to see him as a force to be feared.

Instead, however, the West must treat him as a desperate, flawed leader who, unless he changes course soon, will find himself played out.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat

    It comes after Moscow’s chilling warning to the West

  • Zelenskyy calls on Russians to 'protest' and 'fight back' against Putin's draft if they 'want to survive'

    Putin's decision to announce a partial mobilization was politically risky, and has already prompted anti-war protests across Russia.

  • Can Russia halt Ukraine's gains with jail recruits and mercenaries?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Putin warns West: Threat to resort to nuclear weapons ‘not a bluff’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the West made nuclear threats against Russia and warned that his own country's nuclear threats were "not a bluff."

  • One day after Zelenskyy speech, US, Russia square off at UN

    One day after Ukraine’s president laid out a forceful case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations, the United States made its own assertions in front of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday about why Russia should face further censure and isolation. Minutes later, Russia came right back, calling the claims unfair and saying Ukraine is to blame. Antony Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, spoke to Security Council members on Thursday, detailing allegations of what he called war crimes and other atrocities committed by Russia and urging them to “send a clear message” to the country to stop its nuclear threats.

  • Gold Wavers After Japan Intervention, Central Banks’ Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fluctuated after Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market and central banks around the world followed the Federal Reserve with further monetary policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesA Great Copper S

  • Navalny's associate calls on Russians to protest and set military commissariats on fire

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:32 Ivan Zhdanov, an associate of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader imprisoned by the Kremlin, has called on Russians to take part in street actions and set fire to military commissariats as a sign of protest.

  • Rocket Lab to build Neutron test facility at NASA Stennis Space Center in Mississippi

    The deal includes exclusive use and development of existing industrial NASA infrastructure to develop and test reusable engines for the company's Neutron rocket.

  • Losses of invading Russian troops now exceed 55,000, Ukraine says

    Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 55,110 of its military personnel, and 300 in the past day alone, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on Sept. 21.

  • UN Latest: Lavrov Walks Out, Israel Revives Two-State Solution

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets i

  • Kyrgyzstan threatens to sentence its citizens in Russia for participating in war against Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:20 The embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reminded its fellow citizens living in Russia of criminal sanctions for participation in military operations.

  • Video of Finnish border traffic predates Russian mobilization order

    A video viewed millions of times is claimed to show a miles-long backup of cars at the Russian border with Finland after Vladimir Putin ordered a major mobilization of reservists in an escalation of the war against Ukraine. This is misleading; the video was filmed in August and posted online days before the Russian president's order, and Finnish border officials have said that while the lines at the checkpoint in question intensified in recent days, they remain manageable."The traffic jam at the

  • Why Europe’s efforts to cap Russian oil prices and ban imports are doomed to fail

    Russia’s seaborne crude exports have actually climbed since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year--- with India topping China as a major destination for that oil so far this month, according to data from Kpler. That poses challenges to Europe’s plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, as well as its agreement to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

  • World won't let Putin use nuclear weapons, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he did not believe the world would allow Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons and vowed to press on with liberating Ukrainian territory captured by Russian forces. Zelenskiy was speaking to Germany's BILD TV in an interview published hours after the Russian president announced a partial mobilisation and warned that Moscow would respond to what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail". It was Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two and signified the biggest escalation of the Ukraine war since Moscow's invasion in February.

  • Vladimir Putin hits at use of nuclear weapons

    President Biden delivered a strict speech towards Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine hours after Putin hinted he might use nuclear weapons.

  • Putin’s elevated nuclear risk over Ukraine sparks worry

    Russia’s new call to put the West on nuclear notice and double down on its war in Ukraine has upped U.S. fears of a potential nuclear conflict. In a rare national address, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the mobilization of roughly 300,000 additional troops for the nearly seven-month conflict, making explicit threats about deploying Moscow’s nuclear stockpile in the…

  • Putin’s war escalation highlights that Russia ‘is in it for the long-haul,’ analyst says

    Matt Smith, Kpler Crude Analysis Co-Head, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial military mobilization and what Russia's war with Ukraine means for oil prices.

  • Opinion | The Other Scandal Revealed at Mar-a-Lago

    The government’s addiction to excessive document classification undermines American democracy — and national security.

  • F1's Most Interesting Young Driver Yuki Tsunoda Will Return to AlphaTauri in 2023

    Tsunoda has been outperformed by his teammate in both of his Formula 1 seasons, but Red Bull will give him a third year to develop at their second Formula 1 team.

  • Ukrainian ex-serviceman claims Russians tortured him in eastern city of Izium

    Alexander Glushko says he spent the last fortnight of the Russian occupation of his hometown of Izium in northeast Ukraine jailed by Russian soldiers in the dank ruins of a police station where he was tortured with electric wires. He said he was also beaten during an earlier five-day stint in Russian captivity in May. When Russian troops withdrew from the town on Sept. 9 and 10, he wept with joy as he and other detainees were suddenly set free. While the discovery of burial sites with around 450 bodies has triggered investigations, Glushko is one of the first to speak out about surviving torture he says he endured under Russia's occupation of Izium.