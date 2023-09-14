EDITORIAL: Quality of service biggest priority

Sep. 13—Lawmakers must be good stewards of taxpayer money. That does not always mean doing things the least expensive way. Good stewardship includes the most effective and most efficient way to conduct state business.

We are encouraged state lawmakers are working toward fewer brick-and-mortar Department of Human Services buildings. Many of those buildings are too large and have outlived their usefulness.

By decreasing the number of large, dilapidated office buildings and housing DHS into smaller, more centrally located facilities throughout the state is a solid move that can save taxpayers money.

That makes a great deal of sense provided the change does not endanger the services provided by DHS. The quality of services must remain the same or get better. Saving money should not be the only reason that lawmakers make decisions. They must be trying to provide the best service available for each dollar spent.

There are some counties — including Cherokee and McIntosh — that no longer have DHS buildings. That is true in other counties as well.

Sometimes the services provided in those buildings are being provided online or over the phone. Sometimes these services are being housed out of smaller square footage offices, such as in churches, nonprofits and police stations.

But sometimes those services are just being moved to other buildings farther away from constituents.

In some instances, constituents are having to drive 30 minutes or longer to reach the same services as before.

This would be a good example of saving taxpayer money on one hand should be balanced by the efficiency of service for those who use the services.

That's the human element behind decisions such as these.

Saving money should be a primary concern for lawmakers. Ensuring services are the same or better than before must take priority.

We are encouraged by the need to revamp the way DHS does business. We hope the quality of service remains the same or improves.