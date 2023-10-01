EDITORIAL: Questionable elder abuse stats merit investigation

Oct. 1—Our report today on a steady rise in elder abuse contains some alarming figures. In the past six years, reports of physical abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Pennsylvania seniors are up 55%. In Northeast Pennsylvania, they're up 85%.

State and local officials attribute the increase to economic and emotional pressures on caregivers, the devastating opioid crisis, which has fractured families, and law enforcement's sharpened focus on prosecuting financial crimes against seniors.

They also point to heightened awareness due to advertising campaigns that educate the public on how to recognize and report elder abuse.

But there are some other startling numbers in our report that officials find harder to explain. Over those same six years, the number of abuse reports made to the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging was significantly lower than the state average. Luzerne/Wyoming's numbers were also much lower than the numbers reported in other Northeast Pennsylvania counties and third-class counties, when adjusted for population.

Luzerne/Wyoming rates next to last among 52 area agencies on aging for the number of abuse reports per 10,000 residents aged 60 or over, with 44. In neighboring Lackawanna County the number is 162, while the state average is 113. And Luzerne/Wyoming substantiates only 18% of the abuse reports it investigates, again next to last. The state average is 36%.

Luzerne County's district attorney and controller find those numbers so concerning they are calling on the county to investigate.

County and state officials maintain the state Department on Aging regularly reviews the performance of the protective services unit of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging and has found no major issues.

They speculate that many abused seniors from Wyoming County, which has no hospitals, go to Lackawanna County hospitals and reports involving those seniors would be recorded there. They also note Lackawanna County has the tri-county area's only geriatric psychiatric unit, which attracts patients from Luzerne and Wyoming.

However, it stands to reason that Wyoming County residents might be just as likely to patronize Luzerne County hospitals and Wyoming's relatively small over-65 population — 5,843 compared to Luzerne's 64,903 — makes it unlikely Wyoming's lack of a hospital would have such an outsized effect.

Similarly, the 22-bed geriatric psychiatry unit in Lackawanna County seems too small to account for the large discrepancy in Luzerne/Wyoming's numbers.

While officials on the state and county level undoubtedly care about protecting vulnerable seniors, they appear to be looking for easy answers instead of digging into the numbers to determine if elderly residents of the two counties are being adequately protected from abuse.

Those seniors, and all residents of Northeast Pennsylvania, deserve an explanation, not speculation, and an investigation is surely in order.