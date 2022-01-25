EDITORIAL: Racist video deserves a strong response

Jan. 25—We have many thoughts on last week's case of a pair of young men posting a racist video on a social media site.

Most have heard, by now, about a video posted by a Bainbridge-Guilford student on his Snapchat page.

The 19-second video posted by the unidentified student on Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, shows the student and another youth shooting a tree and saying, "This is what we do to (n-word)."

We were not shocked to see that overt racism exists in our area, but we'll admit to being more than a little surprised that this pair was so blatant and so public about it.

We're glad to see there were consequences and we hope there are more.

It turns out the second person in the video was a student at the SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry in Syracuse.

Emphasis on "was." He has been expelled and rightfully so.

SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney issued an email to the college community about the video and the expulsion of the student. She said the college became aware of the video Jan. 20 and took immediate action.

"The abhorrent behavior displayed goes against everything ESF stands for," Mahoney said. "Our community has not and will not tolerate racism, hatred, or violence. We commit to holding our students, faculty, and staff accountable for any unacceptable behavior and most certainly when it is in direct violation of our Code of Student Conduct."

We can only imagine how students of color felt when they saw the video of a colleague demonstrating that he would like to commit deadly violence against them because of their race. How could they feel safe on their campus, knowing such baseless hate was in their midst?

We're glad they will be spared that and that the perpetrator has been shown there is at least some consequence for threatening people.

We say "some," because State Police Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said troopers investigated the video "and determined there was no threat or criminality."

No threat? Really? Did the police watch the same video the rest of us did? Perhaps shooting a tree is legal, though stupid. But threatening to do the same to Black people seems the very definition of a hate crime.

Maybe that chapter is not closed. Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she would was directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer law enforcement any assistance necessary to address the racist video. We'll see if cops take the task force up on that offer.

Barring criminal charges, we don't expect to learn what punishment might be meted out to the younger viral video star, who is still in high school.

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Superintendent Timothy Ryan said last week, "Our district has a zero tolerance policy for racism and we are acting accordingly. We take this matter very seriously."

He said he couldn't divulge what punishment the student might receive because of privacy concerns. We hope it's significant.

These two posted their video on the Martin Luther King holiday to strengthen their racist point and to get maximum attention. They got it, all right. We'd like to hope that those who think like them would learn that racism is wrong, but we suspect all they'll learn is to not flaunt it.